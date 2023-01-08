"Player already gave his green light" - Fabrizio Romano provides exciting Manchester United transfer update about World Cup star

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst, who is on loan from Burnley, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international shocked Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring a quickfire brace in the dying embers of the quarter-final clash. He was brought on by manager Louis van Gaal when La Albiceleste were leading 2-0.

After helping his team take the game to extra time, the center-forward slotted his penalty in the shootout. However, Oranje were eliminated as Virgil van Dijk and Steven Bergwijn's penalty misses proved to be costly.

In total, he made four substitute appearances for his nation in Qatar, which was seemingly enough to bring him on Manchester United's radar. The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker after Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit in November.

€10m buy option is included in the deal so it’s up to Besiktas and Burnley. The player already gave his green light. Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Wout Weghorst as new striker — exploring the conditions of the deal as @footmercato reported.€10m buy option is included in the deal so it’s up to Besiktas and Burnley. The player already gave his green light. Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Wout Weghorst as new striker — exploring the conditions of the deal as @footmercato reported. 🔴 #MUFC€10m buy option is included in the deal so it’s up to Besiktas and Burnley. The player already gave his green light. https://t.co/seVbedNtZP

Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata, and Dusan Vlahovic have been mentioned among the names United are considering after missing out on Cody Gakpo. They are now exploring a deal to sign the newly-signed Liverpool forward's national teammate and bring him to Manchester.

Burnley signed Weghorst from VfL Wolfsburg in January 2022 in a bid to avoid relegation at the end of the season. They failed, and the Dutchman was loaned to Besiktas in June 2022 on a one-year deal.

He has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 16 league games for the Black Eagles so far. However, he is reportedly interested in leaving Vodafone Park in a bid to join Manchester United this winter.

There is supposedly a €10 million buy-option included in his current contract. Any move for Weghorst to M16 is believed to be in the hands of Burnley and Besiktas.

Manchester United star praises Marcus Rashford after winning vs Everton

Marcus Rashford scored his 13th goal this season when he netted in Manchester United's 3-1 FA Cup third-round win against Everton on 6 January.

Ten Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford & Diogo Dalot new contracts among top priorities to be done as soon as possible. Contacts are already taking placeTen Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford & Diogo Dalot new contracts among top priorities to be done as soon as possible. Contacts are already taking place 🔴 #MUFC Ten Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. https://t.co/IQqtgbYlNW

Apart from his 13 strikes, he has managed to provide six assists in 24 games across competitions this campaign. His form comes at the right time for the Red Devils, who are a man short in attack after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit in November.

Speaking after the win against the Toffees at Old Trafford, United star Lisandro Martinez heaped praise on the England international. He told Sky Sports:

"For me, Rashy is an incredible player. He can be anything he wants to be, it all depends on him. I see him around the place and he's such a professional."

"I know how much he gives every day in the training sessions, and I like to think that I'm always there to help him and speak with him if he needs any advice."

United take on Charlton in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday before they face cross-town rivals Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash next Sunday.

