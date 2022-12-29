Manchester United have 3-man shortlist ready to bolster attack after Cody Gakpo snub - Reports

Manchester United have shortlisted AC Milan's Rafael Leao, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and SL Benfica's Goncalo Ramos after missing out on Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international has agreed on a deal to join Liverpool mid-season, snubbing the Red Devils in the process. Gakpo was a long-term target for United under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Netherlands international even admitted to holding talks with ten Hag over the phone before a summer transfer fell through. As it turns out, he has made the decision to join the Anfield outfit.

Where does this leave Manchester United? As per the Mirror, the Red Devils are in the market for a No. 9 in January and have looked at Leao, Vlahovic, and Ramos as potential options.

However, there is an understanding at the club that there won't be a sizable outlay in the January transfer window after spending €230 million on transfers this summer. Hence, United could look for a six-month loan signing next month.

This would give them enough time to scout and pursue new options up front at the end of the season. A lack of funds at Ten Hag's disposal will make a potential move for either one of the three aforementioned forwards implausible.

Ramos, who scored a 2022 World Cup hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 last 16 win against Switzerland, is said to be valued at €50 million by Benfica. Leao, meanwhile, is said to have a massive €150 million release clause in his AC Milan contract.

Vlahovic joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022 for €75 million. With three-and-a-half years still left on his contract, it would be a surprise if Juve let him leave for a modest sum.

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United need Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that they need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal striker's exit by mutual consent last month.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is impressed by attitude and performances from Marcus Rashford. Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is impressed by attitude and performances from Marcus Rashford. ⭐ https://t.co/Ty5AkA9zAT

Speaking ahead of his team's 3-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on December 27, the Dutchman said, via Mirror Football:

"We are aware we have lost a striker, so we need to get one in. “But it has to be the right one, who brings quality into the team, not just a case of adding to the squad, and you know the criteria is high here at Manchester United.”

Apart from Leao, Vlahovic, and Ramos, Manchester United are also said to have kept track of Atletico Madrid strikers Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes