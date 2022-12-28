Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag frustrated by Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo - Reports 

Manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly told Manchester United that he is frustrated by Liverpool securing the signature of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds have reached an agreement to sign the Dutch striker in a transfer package that could reach €50 million with add-ons. As per ESPN, the Red Devils held an interest in Gakpo but did not lodge an offer for him.

They could not match the financial package offered by their rivals from Merseyside, which did not come as a surprise to Ten Hag. He is reportedly sympathetic to the club's budget restraints.

He is, however, frustrated by the Netherlands international's move to Anfield while Manchester United continue to find a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ten Hag is open to a short-term solution in the January transfer window.

The club could resort to a six-month loan deal to sign a new striker, with two Atletico Madrid strikers on their radar. A loan move for Joao Felix could cost up to €22 million including his wages, which is why they are also looking at Alvaro Morata.

However, it is unclear if Los Colchoneros will be open to offers for the Spain international. A move for Bologna's Marko Arnautovic is unlikely after the club did not sign him this summer.

Manchester United's current options in the center-forward role are Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The duo has played out wide before but can also be deployed down the middle.

They each scored a goal in their team's return to Premier League action on 27 December in a 3-0 home win against Nottingham Forest. The French forward started as a number 9 on paper against the Tricky Trees, with Rashford playing down the left flank.

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United need a striker

Ten Hag admitted after the win against Forest that the club needed to sign a striker in January.

Ronaldo's departure by mutual consent has left the Red Devils a man short in attack. The Dutch tactician told reporters (h/t ESPN):

"We are looking for offensive players, we are looking for a striker. It would be good because of all the games coming, we are playing every third day and it is tough."

The former Ajax manager added:

"I think we are always in the market, but it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria. We do what we can to bring in any player we can. For the progress of the team, we need to be more clinical."

Amad Diallo's arrival from Atalanta in January 2021 remains Manchester United's only signing in the past two winter transfer windows combined.

