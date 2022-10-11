PSG prepared to offer €150 million in attempt to sign Chelsea target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to meet the €150 million release clause to sign Rafael Leao, who is also on Chelsea's transfer radar.

According to Tuttosport (h/t SempreMilan), Les Parisiens are eyeing the Milan winger as their next big investment after it is becoming likely that they will lose Lionel Messi next summer. The Argentina icon has been linked with a high-profile return to Barcelona once his contract at PSG expires in 2023.

Meanwhile, Milan are likely to face competition from Manchester City and Chelsea, who are also interested in signing Leao. The winger was named the 'Serie A Player of the Year' for helping his team win the league title in the 2021-22 season. He ended the campaign with an impressive tally of 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 league games.

The Portugal international has been equally impressive this term, scoring four goals and providing four assists in eight Serie A matches. Leao's current contract at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2024. With that in mind, his release clause seems a bit excessive.

However, meeting the stipulated buyout clause could be a way for PSG to avoid competition from other teams and avoid negotiations with I Rossoneri. The Milan-based giants are understandably eager to extend Leao's stay but it is proving to be difficult.

The former LOSC Lille Metropole winger wants €7 million net in wages per season. Moreover, he wants the Italian club to help him in paying off the €19 million fine imposed on him for terminating his contract with Sporting CP in 2018.

Chelsea open to letting former Arsenal star leave for PSG

Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona on the deadline day of the recently-concluded transfer window. Six weeks later, they are reportedly open to him leaving Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to PSG, who could use the Gabon international as an able backup for Kylian Mbappe. He has apparently opened talks with the Ligue 1 giants over a potential move in the summer of 2023.

Now, according to TribalFootball, Chelsea are encouraging the striker's agents to continue discussions with the defending French top-division champions. The former Arsenal forward signed a two-year deal with Chelsea last month.

Given his age, the 33-year-old was always seen as a short-term solution to the west London outfit's striker problems up front. Moreover, he was signed when before Graham Potter took over at the club.

