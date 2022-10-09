PSG join Real Madrid and Arsenal in race to sign 21-year-old attacker: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have joined Arsenal and Real Madrid in the race to sign highly-rated Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, as per Fichajes.

The 21-year-old is making a big impression in Ukraine and is one of the most promising youngsters coming out of Eastern Europe. He has scored two goals and provided six assists in seven games across competitions for his team this season.

Backed by the uber-rich Saudi Arabian owners, Newcastle United are also said to be interested in the Kharkiv Oblast-born winger.

PSG's interest in Mudryk comes after a summer transfer window where they did not bolster their flanks despite losing Angel di Maria on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi (35), Neymar Jr. (30), and Pablo Sarabia (30) are in their 30s and Les Parisiens could use an injection of fresh blood into their attack.

However, Mudryk could get more playing time if he joins the Toons considering the depth the other three teams already possess.

Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, both the same age as Mudryk, to play out wide. Meanwhile, Madrid have Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, and Federico Valverde.

Mudryk's contract is set to expire on December 31, 2026, which could give Shakhtar a big say in what the player's valuation could be. It was recently claimed that OGC Nice are leading the race to sign Mudryk.

It seems like it is only a matter of time before the winger takes a step up to a European superclub. The player is believed to have previously confessed his desire to play in the Premier League, which bodes well for Arsenal and Newcastle.

Talks underway for PSG to sign former Arsenal striker

According to FootMercato, talks have begun regarding a potential move for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to PSG in 2023.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



“He has nothing to prove to me or anything negative in that regard. He’s acted as a top professional and person”. Potter on Aubameyang: “He’s a good guy, focused, wants to play, wants to score. Looking forward to working with Pierre”.🤝🏻 #CFC “He has nothing to prove to me or anything negative in that regard. He’s acted as a top professional and person”. Potter on Aubameyang: “He’s a good guy, focused, wants to play, wants to score. Looking forward to working with Pierre”. 🔵🤝🏻 #CFC“He has nothing to prove to me or anything negative in that regard. He’s acted as a top professional and person”. https://t.co/OoUKtBVYZC

The Gabon international left Arsenal and joined Barcelona in January after terminating his Gunners contract by way of mutual consent. However, it seems like he could already be planning his next move.

Aubameyang scored on his Premier League debut for the club in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on October 1. A goal against AC Milan in a 3-0 win in the UEFA Champions League followed. It took his Chelsea tally to two goals in four games across competitions.

His contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2024 and the 33-year-old has never been seen as a long-term solution to Chelsea's striker problems.

PSG, meanwhile, could use someone more experienced than Hugo Ekitike (20) to play down the middle whenever Kylian Mbappe is rested or unavailable.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes