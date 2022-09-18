Chelsea and Manchester City interested in signing teenage sensation: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester City are among four Premier League teams interested in signing Linfield midfielder Cole Brannigan, according to Alan Nixon (h/t MOT Leeds News).

The Northern Ireland U15 midfielder is reportedly set to leave his current team, with Leeds United and Liverpool also monitoring his situation. Nixon claimed that City have already had the teenager on trial.

He wrote:

"City have had the Linfield teenager in on trial as they close on a deal ahead of three major Premier League rivals. Chelsea have been trying for Brannigan who has also got Leeds and Liverpool on his tail."

The Cityzens are hoping that their prestigious academy will help them beat the Premier League trio in their bid to sign Brannigan. Nixon continued:

Linfield F.C. Academy @LinfieldAcademy International Action



Pictured below is 5 Linfield Academy players after Northern Ireland u16s 1-0 victory over Peru out in Albania. Keep up the good work lads



"The under-16 cap seems certain to move shortly and City hope their prestigious academy system attracts him the most."

“The under-16 cap seems certain to move shortly and City hope their prestigious academy system attracts him the most."

Linfield are the most successful club in Northern Ireland and have won the league title 56 times. However, they cannot offer Brannigan the glory and money that prestigious Premier League teams such as Chelsea and Manchester City can.

The Blues, in particular, seem to be focussed on signing young players to secure their future. Led by new co-owner Todd Boehly, the west Londoners signed teenage midfielders Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka as part of their 'Vision 2030' strategy this summer.

He played against the Blues earlier this year. Brannigan scored in the Northern Ireland U15's 4-0 win against Chelsea's U15 team in February 2022 in Surrey.

Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to sign highly rated AC Milan winger

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t TeamTALK), Manchester City have joined the race to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international was sensational last season where he scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 Serie A games. He was awarded the 'Serie A Best Player' award in a campaign in which the Rossoneri won the Scudetto after 11 years.

Chelsea have been linked with Leao as well, who has a release clause of €150 million in his current contract. Milan, meanwhile, are eager to extend the winger's stay at the San Siro beyond the summer of 2024.

The Cityzens saw Raheem Sterling swap the Etihad for Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues made another attacking signing in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was signed from Barcelona.

