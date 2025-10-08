Player linked with Liverpool move keen on joining Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool target Marc Guehi dreams of joining Real Madrid, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The English defender is in the final 12 months of his contract with Crystal Palace and hasn't signed an extension yet.

Guehi was close to joining the Reds this summer, but a move broke down in the eleventh hour as Palace failed to secure a replacement. The 25-year-old, however, hasn't allowed the setback to affect him.

Guehi has been indispensable for the Eagles this season, registering 12 appearances across competitions, all of which were starts. Interestingly, the Englishman is yet to sign a new deal, and as things stand, could leave for free next summer.

Liverpool are expected to return for the player in 2026, but will face severe competition for his signature. All top clubs in the Premier League are keeping him under close watch, while Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are in the race as well.

However, it now appears that Guehi has his heart set on joining Los Blancos. Real Madrid are likely to be in the market for a new defender next summer, amid uncertainties surrounding the futures of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

The LaLiga giants have developed a knack for picking up free agents of late, and Guehi will suit their transfer strategy. The player's desire is likely to be a huge blow for Liverpool, who are sweating on the future of Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman's contract also expires next summer, and Guehi could have been a fine replacement. Unfortunately, it now looks like the Reds will have to turn to alternative targets.

Have Real Madrid and Liverpool suffered a setback in their pursuit of Dayot Upamecano?

Dayot Upamecano

Liverpool and Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Dayot Upamecano. According to BILD via GOAL, Bayern Munich are close to tying the French defender down to a new deal.

The Reds and Los Blancos are among the clubs eyeing the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Bavarians expires next summer. Real Madrid invested in Dean Huijsen this summer, and Upamecano could be a fine long-term partner for the Spaniard.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are also laying down succession plans for Virgil van Dijk, so a move for Upamecano makes sense. Interestingly, there's still a thin ray of hope for the Frenchman's suitors. Upamecano reportedly wants around €17m in signing bonus, similar to Alphonso Davies, but Bayern Munich are reluctant to agree to his demands.

