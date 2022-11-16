Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo comforts upset Joao Cancelo as Manchester City star could be dropped in favor of Dalot for Nigeria game - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo was caught trying to pacify an upset Joao Cancelo at Portugal's training ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The video saw Ronaldo walk over to Cancelo to try to appease the Manchester City full-back. Cancelo appeared disgruntled and in no mood to hear his captain's words, before moving back towards Ronaldo.

Another thing of note that can be seen in the video is the bib color on Cancelo. The video shows the likes of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva, among others, in regular training kits or with an orange bib. Cancelo, on the other hand, is wearing a yellow bib.

Adding the two aforementioned observations together, it might not be hard to infer that Cancelo might just be dropped for the friendly game against Nigeria.

Diogo Dalot, who is the only other right-back in the current Portugal squad, could therefore take his place. It is possible that this news being broken to Cancelo might have upset the defender.

Take a look at the video below:

Diário Record @Record_Portugal Mundial - Cancelo parecia chateado no treino da Seleção e Ronaldo tentou motivá-lo…. sem sucesso record.pt/multimedia/vid… Mundial - Cancelo parecia chateado no treino da Seleção e Ronaldo tentou motivá-lo…. sem sucesso record.pt/multimedia/vid…

Twitter was busy trying to decipher the reason behind Cancelo's poor mood, with one account claiming:

"Cancelo was visibly upset in Portugal's training today as the Manager informed him Dalot will start the friendly game vs Nigeria. Cristiano told him its just to avoid any unnecessary injuries."

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Cancelo was visibly upset in Portugal's training today as the Manager informed him Dalot will start the friendly game vs Nigeria. Cristiano told him its just to avoid any unnecessary injuries.



[@Record_Portugal] Cancelo was visibly upset in Portugal's training today as the Manager informed him Dalot will start the friendly game vs Nigeria. Cristiano told him its just to avoid any unnecessary injuries. 🚨 Cancelo was visibly upset in Portugal's training today as the Manager informed him Dalot will start the friendly game vs Nigeria. Cristiano told him its just to avoid any unnecessary injuries. [@Record_Portugal]

No comments have been made by anyone at Portugal's camp at the FIFA World Cup over this video. Their next game is a friendly match against Nigeria on Thursday.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo launches a scathing attack on Manchester United

Prior to leaving for the national camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interview accusing Manchester United of betraying him. The veteran forward joined the Red Devils last summer. He scored 24 goals in 38 games for them last season.

The last few months have been tough for Ronaldo both on and off the pitch. From losing a member of his family to being unable to shut down media rumors over his rumored exit, Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared frustrated on multiple occasions this season.

He also clashed with Erik ten Hag and revealed that he does not respect the manager. It remains to be seen what else he will talk about in his interview with Piers Morgan, which is set to air this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes