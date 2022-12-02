Portugal make final decision on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start FIFA World Cup game against South Korea: Reports

tPortugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start for the side in their FIFA World Cup Group H clash with South Korea on Friday, 2 December, as per Martin Liberman.

There had been concerns over the availability of the Portuguese forward after he sat out training due to fitness issues.

Selecao das Quinas boss Fernando Santos said on 1 December that it was 50/50 that he would be able to play against South Korea, saying:

“In principle, he will train soon, if he is in condition, we will see later. I don't know if it will be 50/50 but he's part of the 20-player batch that can play if we don't have any more problems.”

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be available for the encounter with the Asian Tigers and will even be in the starting lineup.

The former Manchester United striker has scored one goal in two appearances thus far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 O apuramento está garantido mas queremos também o 1.º lugar. Não há limites para esta equipa nem para os nossos objectivos. Vamos por mais! Força Portugal! O apuramento está garantido mas queremos também o 1.º lugar. Não há limites para esta equipa nem para os nossos objectivos. Vamos por mais! Força Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 https://t.co/BeQFNW3GsR

Portugal have already qualified for the last 16 of the tournament but could become the first side to win all of their group fixtures with a victory over South Korea.

Ronaldo has records on his mind as he is one goal shy of Portuguese great Eusebio's record of nine goals scored in FIFA World Cup competition.

The ex-Real Madrid attacker was denied a goal in Santos' side's 2-0 win over Uruguay last time out after he appeared to make contact with the ball.

However, FIFA credited Bruno Fernandes with the goal despite Ronaldo's celebrations seeming to assert he had headed the ball into the net.

Paul Parker believes Cristiano Ronaldo is disappointed that Fernandes is Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup top scorer

Ronaldo celebrated Fernandes' effort

Former Manchester United midfielder Parker has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is very disappointed that Fernandes is leading the goalscoring charts for Portugal in Qatar.

The Red Devils man has notched two goals and two assists in two appearances and has been a standout performer for Santos' team.

Parker alluded to the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Fernandes' goal when suggesting that the legendary forward was upset at not being the protagonist for the side.

He said (via the Express):

“I couldn´t believe it was true that Ronaldo tried to claim the goal. But he must be very disappointed that Bruno Fernandes is the top goal scorer for Portugal. He probably doesn’t like not to be the best player in a team."

JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa Cristiano Ronaldo’s passion is unprecedented. This is him celebrating a goal scored by Bruno Fernandes! Cristiano Ronaldo’s passion is unprecedented. This is him celebrating a goal scored by Bruno Fernandes! https://t.co/qb3cfTPoS0

