Portugal squad and players experiencing more freedom without Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch: Reports

Portugal's squad and players are reportedly experiencing a lot more freedom without their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, according to the Independent.

It is understood that many of the A Selecao players idolized Cristiano Ronaldo while growing up but they feel that the superstar is well past his best. The report claims that Portuguese players believe that they do a lot better without their skipper on the pitch than with him.

Ronaldo’s former Manchester United colleague Bruno Fernandes is reportedly one of the players who feels that he thrives without Ronaldo in the side. The creative midfielder seems to enjoy himself without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the starting XI as he gets plenty of space and freedom.

Express Sport claims that Ronaldo is expected to find himself on the bench once again for Portugal in their quarter-final clash against Morocco on Saturday (10 December).

The iconic attacker was named on the bench by Fernando Santos in Portugal's Round of 16 game against Switzerland. In his absence, the side came up with one of the best performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they thrashed Murat Yakin's side 6-1.

Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos was drafted into the starting XI in Cristiano Ronaldo's place and scored a fabulous hat-trick. The young attacker became the first player to score a hat-trick in his first start at a FIFA World Cup match since Germany's Miroslav Klose.

Ramos became the second youngest player (21 years and 169 days) to score a goal for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup behind Ronaldo (21 years and 132 days). He also became the second youngest player to score a hat-trick in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup after the legendary Pele.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes admission about 'incredible' Portugal fans at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo hailed fans for their incredible support for the national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mesut Ozil has got Cristiano Ronaldo's back 🤗 Mesut Ozil has got Cristiano Ronaldo's back 🤗 https://t.co/BIcSVQ3neI

Ahead of Portugal's quarter-final tie against Morocco, Ronaldo penned an inspiring message on Twitter. He wrote:

"There is a World Cup that Portugal has already won: that of the fans! The support and affection we have felt from so many Portuguese people (and not only!) here in Qatar, so far from our homeland, is incredible. Continue to support us in good and bad times, we will do everything to repay you with victories! Strength."

Get Netherlands vs Argentina live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes