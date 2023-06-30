Portuguese forward set to join Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at Al-Ittihad: Reports

Celtic star Jota is reportedly set to team up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad this summer.

Jota, 24, has established himself as a vital first-team starter at Celtic since initially arriving on loan from Benfica in 2021. After shining in his first season, he sealed a £6.5 million move to the Hoops in 2022.

A right-footed inverted winger blessed with flair and dribbling, the former Portugal U21 star has been a sensation for Celtic. He has registered 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 games across all competitions for them, lifting a total of five trophies in the process.

According to Sky Sports, Jota is close to sealing a permanent move to Al-Ittihad in a deal worth up £25 million in the ongoing summer transfer window. But, Celtic are keen to retain their star's services and will only consider selling him for a significant transfer fee this summer.

Should Celtic opt to offload Jota to the Jeddah-based club in the future, they would have to pay Benfica 30 per cent of the transfer fee. They roped the winger in from his boyhood club with a sell-on clause.

Earlier this month, Al-Ittihad snapped up Benzema on a free transfer after the star ended his 14-year-long stint at Real Madrid. They offered him a lucrative two-year contract with an option for another year.

After the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or winner's signing, the Saudi Pro League champions also acquired Kante's services on a Bosman switch. They reached an agreement of three years with the ex-Chelsea star.

Karim Benzema outlines goals upon joining Saudi champions Al-Ittihad on two-year deal

Earlier this month, Karim Benzema shared his thoughts on starting a new chapter at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. He told the club's website:

"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. Al-Ittihad has an amazing history, incredibly passionate fans and big ambitions in football to be a force in Asia after winning the league."

Stating that he is keen to win silverware at Al-Ittihad, Benzema added:

"I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. It now feels the right time for a new challenge and project. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels."

Benzema, 35, netted a whopping 31 goals and laid out six assists in 43 matches last season, despite missing 15 games due to a few injuries.

Overall, the Frenchman scored 354 goals and provided 165 assists in 648 games for Real Madrid after arriving from Lyon in 2009. He lifted 25 trophies, consisting of four La Ligas and five Champions Leagues.

He also won the 2022 Ballon d'Or for guiding Los Blancos to Champions League and La Liga title triumphs in the 2021-22 season.

