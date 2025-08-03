Portuguese giants open talks with Real Madrid to sign 26-year-old star: Reports

Benfica have opened talks with Real Madrid regarding a move for Brahim Diaz this summer, according to Record. The 26-year-old's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air following the impending arrival of Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.

Ad

The Argentine wonderkid is all set to join Los Blancos once he turns 18 years old later this month. The highly rated teenager is expected to be drafted directly into the first team squad, raising doubts about Diaz's involvement next season.

The Moroccan was in and out of the LaLiga giants' starting XI last campaign, but remains vital to their plans. Real Madrid are apparently ready to extend his stay, with reports surfacing that a renewal is all but done.

Ad

Trending

However, that hasn't stopped the rumours, and it is believed that Benfica are eager to prise him away. The Portuguese giants have apparently identified Diaz as a possible alternative to Joao Felix.

The Portuguese forward was briefly in talks to return to his alma mater this summer, but has since left Chelsea to move to Al-Nassr instead. Benfica have now turned to Diaz to strengthen their attack, although they could face competition from Fenerbahce in the race.

Ad

Real Madrid are apparently open to the Moroccan's departure, amid concerns that he could struggle for game time in the upcoming season. The LaLiga giants are open to a loan deal, as they want Diaz to continue his development by securing regular football elsewhere. However, the player is apparently keen to stay and fight for his place under Xabi Alonso.

Will Vinicius Junior leave Real Madrid to move to Saudi Arabia this summer?

Vinicius Junior

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have ended their pursuit of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior this summer, according to El Larguero. The Brazilian forward's contract expires in 2027, and he is yet to sign a new deal with Los Blancos.

Ad

It was previously reported that Saudi Arabia are preparing a €300m offer to convince the LaLiga giants to let Vinicius go. They are also willing to offer the player €200m in wages to make the move.

However, it now appears that they have altered the plans due to the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Clubs from Saudi Arabia believe that players are now eager to feature in competitive leagues, rather than chase money, in a bid to stay in contention for next year's mega event. As such, Vinicius is unlikely to leave Real Madrid this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More