Arsenal star Fabio Vieira is reportedly set to leave the Gunners on a loan deal to re-join FC Porto. The Portuguese joined the Gunners from FC Porto in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €40 million.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the loan deal has already been agreed by Fabio Vieira's agent and negotiations are at their final stages. However, Romano said that the deal would only be possible if Francisco Conceicao leaves FC Porto this summer.

Italian giants Juventus are one of the clubs interested in signing the Conceicao. According to Football Italia, the Bianconeri are interested in signing two players this season and Atalanta BC's Teun Koopmeiners is also on their radar.

Italian sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that an agreement is yet to take place between FC Porto and Juventus. However, discussions are ongoing with agent Jorge Mendes.

Fabio Vieira played 17 games across competitions for Arsenal in the 2023-24 season, recording two goals and three assists.

Arsenal could still make a big money move to sign Victor Osimhen - Reports

The Gunners have made two important additions to their squad by signing Riccardo Calafiori and David Raya on permanent deals. Recent reports state that Arsenal might get a chance to bring home Victor Osimhen from Napoli during the final days of the transfer window.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport (via Mirror), Arsenal haven't lost the battle to sign the Napoli striker yet. Although initial reports called it a race between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign the Nigerian, the Gunners still might have a chance.

The outlet states that Arsenal would be willing to splurge £84.9 million for Osimhen. The doors have opened up again after Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna confessed that Osimhen's 'desire [to leave] is clear.'

"Victor is an important player, with an important value and conditions. His desire is clear. We tried to maintain the integrity of the squad at this moment. We are not the only club in this situation and we'll see what happens over the next 10 days. At this time, it is not right to say what sensations there are. We are working with his entourage to find the best solution," Manna said (via Mirror).

Osimhen's relationship with Napoli worsened last season when the club's social media handle shared a video on TikTok that seemingly mocked the player's penalty miss. He was one of the decisive players for Napoli in the 2022-23 season. He scored 31 goals in 39 games across compeititons for Napoli and helped them secure the Serie A title.

