Paul Merson predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW2 fixtures

The 2024-25 Premier League season got off to a flying start last weekend, with title contenders Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool securing important victories. I can't help but admire what Pep Guardiola and Manchester City did at Stamford Bridge, especially considering they were without several key players.

The likes of Rodri, Kyle Walker and John Stones were all missing from their starting line-up and City still looked comfortable against Chelsea. Based on my experience of watching them in that first game, I continue to believe that City are still the team to beat.

Over the course of the opening weekend, as many as 27 goals were scored across the first 10 fixtures. The action promises to be enticing this weekend as well. Without further ado, here are my predictions for this weekend's round of Premier League games.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Manchester United FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Brighton had an amazing result in their opening game against Everton. I actually thought they'd struggle but they proved me wrong. Manchester United also got the job done against Fulham in their season opener, but I feel it's important not to get carried away with that result.

At times, Manchester United were sketchy. It's true that they got better as the game progressed, but it's a game they could've lost too. Mason Mount could have a big role to play for the Red Devils, if he can stay fit this season. He was one of the most dominant players on the ball at Chelsea, but it hasn't quite worked out that way at Old Trafford.

I'm actually a big fan of Mount, but he needs a bit of luck to turn this worrying form around. When the going gets tough for Manchester United, he's usually the first one to come off and he has to work towards changing that.

There's talk of Chelsea wanting to sign Jadon Sancho as well. But honestly, I don't see that happening. Chelsea don't need another winger, what they need is a goalkeeper and a centre-forward. As for the result, I think this could be a draw. Manchester United may not be able to come away with a win here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Leicester City FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Tottenham were held to a draw by Leicester City in the opening game and I've never seen a game of two halves like that one. Dominic Solanke has to convert his chances when they are presented to him. Don't get me wrong, I do like him as a player, but he is not at Bournemouth anymore and his misses won't go under the radar now.

I thought Spurs were outstanding in the first half against Leicester. However, they did not put the game to bed and it cost them three points. It must have been a very disappointing result for Spurs. They have got to be consistent throughout the 90 minutes. At the moment, they play good only in patches during games and that has to change.

If they had scored the second goal against Leicester, I think it could've even been 4-0 or 5-0. Despite that disappointment, I'm backing Spurs to get a win even though it wouldn't come easy. Everton can make it hard for them, but I just dont see Tottenham missing that many chances again. Looks like it'll be another long season for Sean Dyche's Everton.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Everton

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Brentford FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Let's face it, both Crystal Palace and West Ham were disappointing in their respective opening games. The Hammers signed all these new attacking players and they didn't use any of them from the start. I was quite baffled by that decision. They also gave Aston Villa a huge head start in the game with that early goal.

It doesn't matter how many talented players you sign, unless you actually put them on the pitch from the start. Bit of work to do for West Ham now, head coach Julen Lopetegui must find his best XI quickly.

You could argue Palace were unlucky with Eberechi Eze's disallowed goal against Brentford. But my main concern is that they could weaken further before the end of the transfer window. If you keep losing games to teams expected to be around you in the table, you are staring down at the possibility of a relegation scrap.

When you've got a player like Eze, you still have that X-factor though. And they must try to keep him for at least another season. I feel the Eagles will do just enough to nick a win here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 West Ham

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United FC v Southampton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Southampton were very good the other day against Newcastle in the opening exchanges of the game. They dominated Eddie Howe's men but failed to find the back of the net despite playing with a numerical advantage for the majority of the game. That 1-0 loss will not define Saints' season.

But the upcoming clash against Nottingham Forest is massive for Southampton and they must get results in such games, if they want to stay in the Premier League. All the three promoted teams certainly had their moments in their opening games. If Leicester give Vardy to Southampton, I'll back them to stay up. Saints desperately need a goalscorer.

I'm going to back Southampton to get a win here. I think they will keep it tight at the back and secure a massive win over Forest. Now that is also a huge concern for Forest.

Prediction: Southampton 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Leicester City

Manchester United FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

I thought Fulham were quite decent the other day against Manchester United and I'm backing them to beat Leicester. I'm not entirely buying into Leicester despite that draw against Tottenham because their first half display was embarrassing.

Credit to Jamie Vardy though. If I'm being honest, I saw the first half and I was like, 'you need to retire mate'. But he proved me wrong with the goal and could have scored another one in that match. It's amazing what he does at this age.

Despite all of that, I don't see Leicester troubling Fulham too much in this clash. I'm backing Marco Silva's men to secure a comfortable win on home turf.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Leicester City

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Chelsea FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

What a tough start to the new campaign for Ipswich Town. They did well against Liverpool in my opinion. But as a promoted team, you don't get many chances in these fixtures and if you get them, you've got to make them count. Unfortunately, they couldn't do that against Arne Slot's Reds.

Nobody is expecting Ipswich to win, but they don't want to be on the end of a 5-0 or 6-0 loss here. So they have to turn up for this clash. Ipswich could cause problems to Manchester City, if they play like they played in the first half against Liverpool.

I was very impressed with Savinho, he did a lot better than Jeremy Doku against Chelsea. He got injured at the end and that's his problem - he looks a bit light at the moment. I'm sure City will work on him becoming stronger and he definitely has the skillset to become an incredible player for them.

I've said this from the word go, I can't see anyone putting an end to City's dominance. They literally destroyed Chelsea in second gear without key players. When Liverpool and Arsenal go to Chelsea, it will be tough games. But City always looked comfortable. I'm going to go kind on Ipswich with my prediction here, I think it'll be a 3-0 loss.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Ipswich Town

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

This is a massive game. Arsenal got done for the double by Aston Villa last season and that cost them the title. If Arsenal lose and Manchester City win this weekend, the Gunners could suffer in the title race. Mikel Arteta's men also face Tottenham Hotspur and City in September, so it's not an easy run-in from here.

If things don't go their way, Arsenal could even be out of the title race by October! I'm not even exaggerating, the next four fixtures starting with Villa on Saturday are all tough for them. If you lose two of them, it's over.

They've been linked with a move to sign Mikel Merino and I can understand why. Arteta probably looked at the team and thought, 'I can't really play Partey every week'. Arsenal will be playing a lot of matches this season. And with certain players coming on the back of Euro 2024 and Copa America campaigns, it could catch up to them. I've liked their transfer business, they've recruited well.

I'm going to go for an Arsenal win in this one, but I do think Villa can score.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United FC v Southampton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Newcastle were poor last week, but they still hung on with 10 men and managed to get three important points. I think they'll beat Bournemouth, who could find it tough without Solanke's goals. I'm expecting the Cherries to struggle this season.

They've signed Evanilson from Porto, but he has to come and hit the ground running straightaway. That is a big challenge for any new player in the Premier League, especially considering the amount of goals Solanke scored last season.

If I was Newcastle, I would try and sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea. Play Sterling on one wing, Anthony Gordon on the other and Alexander Isak through the middle, that would be an exciting front-three.

Jacob Murphy is a decent footballer, but he won't take you to the next level like Sterling. Even though Newcastle have good players, I've got a feeling they'll fall short of top four this season. But this fixture against Bournemouth shouldn't be a difficult one to navigate for them.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Newcastle United

Wolves vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

I was worried about Wolves at the start of the season. And even though they lost to Arsenal in the opening game, I thought they were decent during certain phases of the game. I think they'll be fine this season. I'm a also a big fan of Mario Lemina, he gets around the pitch well and could be a key player for Wolves.

The problem with Chelsea is this - what's their team for this game? I could literally predict Arsenal's XI against Tottenham next month, but I can't do the same for Chelsea.

I also don't understand what's happening with players like Sterling and Ben Chilwell. Sterling played a lot of pre-season and he was still left out of the squad for the opening game against Manchester City. In my opinion, he's still better than a lot of the wingers they have in the squad.

I'm not really a big fan of Joao Felix either. Barcelona didn't want him, Atletico Madrid didn't want him. Now he's got himself a seven-year contract at Chelsea, I think I see why he's happy to return. No one wins anything big unless you have a good centre-forward and a big goalkeeper. Chelsea are really buying players they don't need.

Enzo Maresca's men are in desperate need of a result. I thought they were poor against City and barely left a glove on the champions. I'm going for a draw here against Wolves.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Chelsea

Liverpool vs Brentford

Liverpool v Sevilla - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty

Liverpool played some mind-blowing football the other day against Ipswich Town. Arne Slot has yet to sign a new midfielder and I know they can get dominated in that area when they go to places like Manchester City and Arsenal. That's when I maybe worry about Liverpool a little bit.

But they will be fine against the smaller teams and I don't think they'll face any trouble whatsoever against Brentford. Both Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota found the back of the net in the opening game. What I love about Liverpool is that they always have goals in them.

They still have Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, who enjoyed a brilliant Euro 2024. I definitely think they'll be up there alongside Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race.

When I compare them with Arsenal, I don't think Martinelli will score 15 league goals this term and I think it would be great if Leandro Trossard can get at least 10 goals. But that's not a problem with Liverpool, I think the Reds' front five will score more than Arsenal in my opinion. I'm backing Liverpool to secure a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

