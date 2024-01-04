Portuguese international linked with Arsenal and Liverpool subject of €60m offer from unnamed English club: Reports

An unnamed English club has reportedly made a €60 million bid for Arsenal and Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio.

Sport Witness reported (via A Bola) that Sporting CP have been approached with an offer of €40 million in fixed fee plus €20 million in bonuses to sell their Portuguese international.

Inacio has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months but this report claims that it is Arsenal who could be leading the race. Besides Arsenal and Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been named as the 22-year-old's admirers.

According to the report, Sporting CP want the €60 million release clause of their star defender to be paid in full if any suitor wishes to sign Inacio. However, their priority remains to keep the player until next summer as they lead the Liga Portugal standings at the moment.

Inacio (22) is regarded as one of the finest young defenders in world football right now. He came through the youth ranks of Sporting CP and has made 145 appearances for the club till date while representing Portugal five times. Inacio is exceptionally fast for a centre-back and is also excellent with his aerial abilities.

Arsenal linked with Championship star who is also wanted by Liverpool - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, a player who has also caught the attenttion of Liverpool in recent times. As per media outlet Sunderland National, the 22-year-old midfielder has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Neil is a versatile midfielder who can play either in multiple central positions. It is understood that Mikel Arteta wants him as a replacement for Mohamed Elneny, who is reportedly on his way out in January.

Liverpool have also been linked with a switch for the tenacious young midfielder in the past but reportedly failed to agree a deal with Sunderland. As per the report, Neil has also attracted interest from Sporting CP and Burnley.

He came through the youth ranks of Sunderland and has so far made 131 appearances for his boyhood club. Neil has played 26 times across competitions for the Wearsiders this season, registering four goals and three assists.