Portuguese superstar looking for a house in Barcelona as transfer speculation intensifies: Reports

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is searching for a house in Barcelona as rumors of a move to the Catalan giants continue to grow, as per Gerard Romero.

Reports claim that the La Liga giants have reached an agreement with the player's agent Jorge Mendes over a potential deal.

Silva views Barca as a 'dream move' and is keen to make the switch to the Nou Camp.

Manchester City's stance has been that the player is not for sale.

But the Portuguese star's perceived determination may just sway the Premier League champions into selling.

The latest update comes from Romero, who reports (via ManagingBarca):

"BREAKING: Bernardo Silva is looking for a house in Barcelona."

The former AS Monaco star has been in excellent form for Manchester City over the past few seasons.

He excelled at the Etihad Stadium last campaign, making 50 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing seven assists.

The midfielder played a key role in Pep Guardiola's side's Premier League title-winning season.

Fabrizio Romano



"I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens". Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva and Barcelona: "I would love for Bernardo to continue, but… I don't know what will happen. Players sometimes have a desire and I'm not a person to stop a person's desire".

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has commented on the potential pursuit of Silva saying, (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Bernardo, very good player. I've to respect that he belongs to Manchester City. We have some friends there, like Pep Guardiola, Txiki Begiristain and Al Mubarak. There are a lot of people I know."

Silva has three years left on his current deal with City, although he seems keen to cut that stay short.

The Portuguese star joined Guardiola's side from Monaco in 2017 for £45 million and has gone on to make 251 appearances for the club.

Barcelona's potential signing of Manchester City star Silva depends on Frenkie de Jong

Question marks over the future of the Dutch star

Barca midfielder De Jong continues to be linked with a departure from the Nou Camp as much as he desires staying at the club.

Manchester United's long pursuit of the Dutchman shows no signs of stopping whilst Chelsea are also showing an interest.

The former Ajax star's future will likely impact whether Silva does arrive from Manchester City or not.

Barca are having issues registering new players as a result of La Liga's rules and need to offload talent in quick fashion.

One of the names being earmarked as being up for sale is De Jong, although the Catalan giants are saving face and not openly stating this.

Fabrizio Romano



"With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay". Barça president Laporta on Frenkie de Jong: "Frenkie's our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too".

However, the Blaugrana are reportedly willing to open legal proceedings in order to make a breakthrough in selling the midfielder.

Apparent wrongdoing during De Jong's contract renewal back in 2020 is to be investigated as the player's current ordeal seems to have no endpoint.

The midfielder has four years left on his current deal with Barcelona.

