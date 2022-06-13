Premier League attacker rebuffs Arsenal approach as he waits for Barcelona move: Reports 

Leeds United winger Raphinha has turned down an approach from Arsenal as he seeks a move to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian had a fine season for Leeds, playing a key role in Jesse Marsch's side's ensuring their Premier League survival. He has been linked with a departure from Elland Road coming off the back of his impressive campaign. Raphinha hit 11 goals and provided three assists in 35 league appearances

According to Sport (via TeamTalk), the Gunners have already been rejected by Raphinha, who wants to join Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona side. The 25-year-old has two years left on his current deal with Leeds. However, a transfer seems likely given the player's desire to progress in his career.

Barcelona have long pursued Raphinha and intended to make the most of Leeds' potential relegation with a cut-price deal for the Brazilian. However, the Peacock's final day survival, now means they could be looking at paying upwards of around €75 million (as per Fabrizio Romano).

Personal terms not an issue. Barça are in advanced talks with his agent Deco since February. Raphinha's contract includes two release clauses: 75 million in case Leeds will stay in PL, 25 million if relegated. That's why Barcelona are waiting to make their opening bid.Personal terms not an issue. Barça are in advanced talks with his agent Deco since February. Raphinha's contract includes two release clauses: 75 million in case Leeds will stay in PL, 25 million if relegated. That's why Barcelona are waiting to make their opening bid. 🇧🇷 #FCB Personal terms not an issue. Barça are in advanced talks with his agent Deco since February.

Along with Barca, Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all shown an interest in the winger.

Arsenal to turn their attention elsewhere as Raphinha waits for Barcelona move

Cody Gakpo has had a sensational season in the Eredivisie

With Raphinha making it clear that he would only leave Leeds United for Barcelona, Arsenal will have to look elsewhere for a forward.

One winger they have been linked with this summer is PSV Eindhoven Dutch ace Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old, had a remarkable season for PSV, scoring 12 goals and contributing 13 assists in 27 Eredivisie appearances.

Voetbal International (via The Sun) reports that Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly the frontrunners in the race to sign Gakpo. They will reportedly have to bid around £42 million to secure the player's services.

Harry De Cosemo @harrydecosemo Would be really interesting to see Cody Gakpo in the Premier League. Arsenal is a club he likes, and he’s hungry to develop himself. Pick up a copy of this month’s @WorldSoccerMag to read my exclusive chat with him. Would be really interesting to see Cody Gakpo in the Premier League. Arsenal is a club he likes, and he’s hungry to develop himself. Pick up a copy of this month’s @WorldSoccerMag to read my exclusive chat with him.

The Dutch winger has admitted he wants to play in the Premier League and that his hero during his childhood was Gunners legend Thierry Henry. He told SunSport:

“The Premier League is a big league. Virgil van Dijk plays there with Liverpool so I like to watch them. We are not the same kind of league but I think we try to look at the Prem and learn about it. Everybody wants to play one time in the Prem."

"I don’t favour one team but I like Arsenal a lot. I looked up to Henry when I was younger because he was a tall guy who played on the wing.”

