Members of the Premier League 'Big six' are reportedly pushing for Manchester City to be relegated if they're found guilty of breaching financial fair play. The Cityzens have been charged with breaching the Premier League financial rules on more than 100 occasions.

The issue is referred to an independent commission for the alleged breaches, which occurred between 2009 and 2018. City are also accused of not cooperating with the Premier League's investigation.

One of the punishments for Manchester City if they are found guilty of all the unprecedented charges is that they will be relegated from the Premier League. Many members of the 'Big Six' would want this penalty to be used, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol.

There will not be much sympathy for the reigning champions from other clubs in the English top flight. The 'Big six' includes City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

City have been a Premier League club for 21 years. Their recent period of dominance in English football kickstarted when the Abu Dhabi United Group, owned by Sheikh Mansour ibn Zayed Al Nahyan purchased a stake in the club in 2008. They have won the English top flight eight times, including six in the Premier League era since their ownership changed hands.

Pep Guardiola's side are second in the league, trailing leaders Arsenal by five points, having played a game more. However, speculation continues to grow about the club's future in English football. This is not the first time accusations involving the Cityzens breaching FFP have emerged.

UEFA charged them in 2020, but City took the matter to the Court of Arbitration, and a ban from European competitions for two seasons was overturned.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag responds to Manchester City's charges

Erik ten Hag on Manchester City's FFP charges.

Red Devils boss Ten Hag has reacted to Manchester City's charges for breaching FFP. The Manchester United boss has said that he doesn't have an opinion on the same, as he's not involved in financial regulations (via the Mirror):

"I don't have an opinion because I'm not here for financial regulations, I am a football manager. I have to stick to that, and others have to deal with that."

Ten Hag's side may be one of the 'Big six' keen for their cross-city rivals to be relegated from the Premier League. They have won the title four times since City's takeover in 2008. The Red Devils have missed out on league success against their neighbours on three occasions (2012, 2018, 2021) during the time the Cityzens allegedly breached the FFP.

