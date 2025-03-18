Premier League club confident of beating Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in race to sign 26-year-old Liverpool star: Reports

Bournemouth are reportedly confident of roping in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who has also attracted attention from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur of late.

Kelleher, 26, is expected to be a topic of speculation in the summer with the Irishman reportedly keen to depart the Reds soon. He has cemented himself as one of the Premier League's best second-choice goalkeepers of late and has made 18 total appearances for his club this season.

Now, according to The Sun, Bournemouth are confident of beating other Premier League teams in the race to sign Kelleher. Cherries boss Andoni Iraola is said to be a big admirer of the Irishman, whose current contract will expire in June 2026.

Bournemouth, who currently have Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga as their starter, are set to face stiff competition from Chelsea in the race for Kelleher. They are keen to meet the Reds' £30 million asking price for the player, who has also drawn interest from Spurs and Newcastle United.

Kelleher, who has been at Liverpool since 2015, has featured in 65 overall matches for his club. He has registered 23 clean sheets and shipped 76 goals for the Arne Slot-coached outfit so far.

Premier League striker opens up on his future amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

Ahead of Newcastle United's 2-1 EFL Cup final triumph against Liverpool, Magpies striker Alexander Isak was asked if he is open to signing a new contract. He replied (h/t The Athletic):

"I'm not really thinking about the summer. That will probably be a talking point once the season finishes, but we will really see because no talks have been held yet. Really, about my future, it is not really something I think about. During a season, I just focus on the job and it's probably the worst time to think about anything else."

Isak, who netted in the recent EFL Cup final against Liverpool, continued:

"I've said many times I don't really look too much or think too much about my future. But I'm happy here and we are contenders for titles, which is what you want to win as a football players. This club can achieve great things. I think you should really look at one season at a time, and this season we can achieve winning a trophy, which would be amazing for everyone."

Isak, 25, has been in excellent form for Newcastle this campaign. He has scored 23 goals and laid out five assists in 33 overall outings for his club in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

The Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal target is rated at over £100 million.

