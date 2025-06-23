Premier League club consider launching move to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez despite his worrying form: Reports

West Ham United are considering a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez this summer, according to The Times. The Spanish custodian joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, but has failed to convince so far.

Sanchez has racked up 11 clean sheets from 36 games across competitions this season. The 27-year-old also registered five errors leading to goals in the Premier League, the most in the league in the 2024-25 campaign.

The London giants were heavily linked with AC Milan custodian Mike Maignan ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. While the move never materialized, it is quite likely that Enzo Maresca will sign a new goalkeeper before the start of the new season.

The situation has added to speculation regarding Sanchez's future. Despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge, West Ham United are willing to bet on the player.

The Hammers are looking for a replacement for Alphonse Areola and also have their eyes on Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic for the job. Sanchez, meanwhile, is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2030, and could be allowed to leave for a proper fee.

The Spaniard is currently part of the Blues' squad participating in the FIFA Club World Cup. Sanchez has started both games for Enzo Maresca's side, who have one win and one defeat in the tournament so far. The London giants next face ES Tunis in the final group stage game on Tuesday.

Are Chelsea eyeing a move for Jamie Gittens this summer?

Jamie Gittens

Jamie Gittens could be on his way to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman has caught the eye with Borussia Dortmund this season, registering 12 goals and five assists from 49 games across competitions.

His efforts have already made him a wanted man this summer, with multiple clubs eyeing the player with interest. Chelsea are also looking for attacking reinforcements this summer and have apparently set their sights on the 20-year-old.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano added that Gittens has already agreed to a long-term contract with the Blues.

“Jamie Gittens has an agreement with Chelsea on a seven-year contract. Chelsea now working club to club to reach an agreement with Dortmund," said Romano.

The London giants have targeted younger talents in the transfer market in recent years and the Englishman fits their strategy. Interestingly, Gittens is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028, so the Bundesliga club have the upper hand in negotiations.

