Premier League club consider making loan with option to buy offer in attempt to sign 25-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Leicester City are considering making Manchester United a loan-to-buy offer to sign out-of-favor midfielder Donny van de Beek in January, as per Jeunes Footeux.

Van de Beek has found game time a rarity since arriving at Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020 for £35.1 million.

He has made 53 appearances for the Red Devils, and only three have come this season.

This is despite Erik ten Hag now being Manchester United manager and a coach who managed Van de Beek at Ajax before his move to the Red Devils.

The midfielder seems surplus to requirements at United, and Leicester are considering making a loan-to-buy move for the Dutchman.

Brendan Rodgers' side are looking to deal with the potential departure of Youri Tielemans in January with the Belgian's contract up in the summer of 2023.

Leicester have started the season in disappointing fashion as they sit 19th in the league, with one win and eight.

A deal for Van de Beek would be a loan with a €15 million (£13 million) buy option.

The Dutch midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton, making just seven appearances for the Toffees as fitness problems took hold.

His return to Manchester United this summer enthused fans who were excited to see him play under Ten Hag, but that has not worked out.

Van de Beek has three years left on his current contract with United but seems to be heading towards the exit door.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag rebuilds his midfield

Eriksen has been an astute signing

One area that has been a problem of concern for Manchester United over the years has been their midfield.

A lack of a defensive midfielder has left a gaping hole in the middle of the park that Premier League teams have easily exploited.

Last season was the biggest indication of the issue as the partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred failed to deal with pacey and creative midfield opponents.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes' statistics speak for themselves but the Portuguese can be guilty of not finding the right pass.

Ten Hag has already made moves in trying to rebuild his midfield with the signing of Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro for £63.6 million.

The Brazilian is reportedly set to be handed his first league start on October 9 against Everton following United's miserable 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on October 2.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen arrived as a free agent this past summer and has flourished aside from the derby loss.

The Dane is pulling the strings in midfield and finding his teammates in tight spaces with delicate passes. He has made nine appearances in all competitions, providing three assists.

