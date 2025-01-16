Premier League club enquire about signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho this month, according to reports. The Lilywhites are weighing up a £58 million big for the Argentine forward.

Garnacho's future at Old Trafford has become increasingly uncertain this window. The 20-year-old has registered 30 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

However, reports suggest that the winger is unhappy with his game time under Ruben Amorim. Of the 30 appearances he's made, Garnacho has come off the bench for 14 games.

After being dropped from the squad that faced Manchester City back in December, Garnacho has not started for Manchester United in the Premier League. Garnacho has attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Atletico Madrid, and Napoli this month.

Trending

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to join the race and have reportedly enquired about the Argentine's availability. The report claims that the Lilywhites are considering an opening bid worth £58 million for Garnacho.

A source told the outlet (via SPORTbible):

"For Tottenham, the South American fits the profile of a long-term successor to their talismanic captain Son Heung-min."

Garnacho has made 116 appearances for the Red Devils since earning his first-team promotion in 2022 under former manager Erik ten Hag. The Manchester United academy product has scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists for the club.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim offers advice to Alejandro Garnacho amid exit rumors

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has highlighted key areas of improvement for Alejandro Garnacho amid rumors of a potential exit this month.

Amorim believes Garnacho must work on his positioning on the pitch, especially under his specific style of play. He emphasized the need to perform on the inside as a winger.

Amorim said:

“That is clear [that Garnacho has a big future]. He has talent. He needs to learn to play in a different position. He needs to play better inside. He improves a lot in the recovering position when he doesn’t have the ball. But doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions like he was in the past."

He added:

“I prefer to defend and then build up with the entire team to reach the final third. He’s finding the best way to play in this system. He’s improving during training. He started the last game. Let’s see [on Thursday]. I think he changed the way he sees himself.”

Manchester United are currently 15th in the Premier League table amid a turbulent run of form in the league under Amorim. The Red Devils are currently on 23 points, 15 adrift of the Champions League spots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback