Amid rumors of Alejandro Garnacho agreeing transfer to leave Manchester United, Ruben Amorim sends message to forward

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has hinted that Alejandro Garnacho remains part of his plans despite rumors linking the player with an exit. The Argentinean has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of the Portuguese.

However, Garnacho started the FA Cup third-round game against Arsenal last weekend and set up Bruno Fernandes' opener. Recent reports have suggested that Napoli have identified him as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is apparently on his way to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

It has been reported that the 20-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Serie A club. He could even leave Manchester United before Marcus Rashford, whose future also remains uncertain.

Speaking to the press, as cited by TEAMTALK, Amorim insisted that Garnacho is finding his feet in his system.

“That is clear [that Garnacho has a big future]. He has talent. He needs to learn to play in a different position. He needs to play better inside. He improves a lot in the recovering position when he doesn’t have the ball. But doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions like he was in the past," said Amorim.

He continued:

“I prefer to defend and then build up with the entire team to reach the final third. He’s finding the best way to play in this system. He’s improving during training. He started the last game. Let’s see [on Thursday]. I think he changed the way he sees himself.”

Manchester United next face Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday, January 16.

Will Manchester United sign a new left-back this month?

Alejandro Garnacho

Journalist Sam Tighe has urged Manchester United to sign PSG's Nuno Mendes to solve their left-back conundrum. Luke Shaw is injured once again and recent reports have linked Nuno Mendes with a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Tighe insisted that the move could transform the Red Devils.

“This would be one of the biggest coups of all time if Manchester United in their current predicament were able to get Nuno Mendes. There is a genuine case that he is the best left back in the world – He is absolutely top five, almost certainly top three WITH Alphonso Davies and Josko Gvardio," said Tighe (via Stretty News).

He continued:

“He is unbelievably good and If Man United could sign him, what a mood changer. He’s also played 47 times under Ruben Amorim.”

Mendes is in the final 18 months of his contract and hasn't signed an extension yet.

