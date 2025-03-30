Premier League club exploring move for Real Madrid star Arda Guler - Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler in the summer. They are hoping to beat numerous European clubs interested in his services.

Villa have grown from strength to strength under manager Unai Emery and have recruited well recently. They have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They are also favorites to reach the FA Cup semi-finals as they face Preston North End in the quarter-finals.

Hence, as per Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal), they are eager to continue to strengthen their team and bring in top talent. They have identified Guler as a target as he's regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in world football. He can play in the attacking midfield or on the right wing and is known for his creativity, vision, and dribbling skills.

However, Guler hasn't received many chances at Real Madrid since joining them from Fenerbahce in 2023. He suffered multiple injuries in his first season and has played just 1,150 minutes in 31 games across competitions this season. He's recorded three goals and five assists in that time.

The Turkiye international's contract with the Spanish giants expires in 2029. Real Madrid are unlikely to let him leave in the summer, as per the aforementioned report.

Carlo Ancelotti on Arda Guler's performance in Real Madrid's win over Leganes

Arda Guler was handed a rare start in Real Madrid's LaLiga clash against Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, March 29. He played on the right wing and played 62 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti decided to rest Rodrygo Goes.

Guler completed 43/46 passes, created two big chances, made four key passes, attempted one shot, and won 3/3 ground duels. He also won a penalty that was converted by Kylian Mbappe to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti said about Guler's performance (via Managing Madrid):

“He’s played well, showing his qualities. He’s a player who touches the ball very well, and although he’s not as unbalanced as the other forwards, he has very nice handling and has been useful. I substituted him to get fresh legs and more force up front, nothing more.”

Real Madrid won 3-2 against Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe converted a penalty in the 32nd minute before Diego Garcia equalized just a minute later. Dani Raba gave the visitors the lead in the 41st minute before Jude Bellingham restored parity in the 47th minute. Mbappe then scored the winner for Los Blancos in the 76th minute.

