Premier League club eyeing up move for Spanish star previously lauded by Lionel Messi: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati who was previously hailed by Lionel Messi. As claimed by Spanish outlet Sport (via TBR Football), the Lilywhites want the Spanish attacker on a six-month loan deal in January.

Fati was once regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football when he broke into Barcelona's senior setup. At the age of just 16, he made his debut for the Blaugrana before even appearing with the reserves.

The winger seemingly had the world at his feet at a very young age, but his injury problems have prevented him from fulfilling his potential so far. At the age of 22, he has already missed 131 games for club and country.

Fati had a chance to rejuvenate his career on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season but could not make it work at the Amex Stadium. His loan spell with the Seagulls only saw him score four goals and provide one assist in 27 games.

He has been a fringe player for Barca this season and is yet to score or assist in eight appearances. However, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are reportedly ready to take their chances to land the winger on a six-month loan this month.

Lionel Messi, Barcelona's greatest-ever player, lauded Ansu Fati in the past, tipping him for a bright future. He said, as quoted by Barca's official website:

"I like him and I'll try to help him. He is a fantastic player and has what it takes to succeed. But if I look through my eyes, I would like him to have a gradual participation, as happened to me when I started. It must be remembered that he is only 16 years old."

Ansu Fati was regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi at a point in time, but injuries have been cruel towards the Spaniard. He has made 120 appearances for the Blaugrana thus far, scoring 29 times while producing nine assists.

Lionel Messi could rejoin Barcelona in 2025 due to a special clause in new Inter Miami contract - Reports

Lionel Messi could reportedly secure a sensational return to Barcelona thanks to a special clause in his new deal with Inter Miami. As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, Messi could sign a new deal with the MLS side which would see a special clause activated.

A player playing in the United States for over two years can move to another club on loan while the US season is not underway. The US football calendar has a big break between November and March during which Messi could join his beloved Barca on loan.

Lionel Messi's current deal with Inter Miami expires in December 2025 and he is expected to extend it by another year. A new deal until December 2026 would mean he remains in top condition to help Argentina defend the World Cup in 2026.

