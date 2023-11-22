Premier League club could be forced to sell player linked with possible move to Chelsea and Manchester United – Reports

Everton could reportedly be forced to offload Amadou Onana, who has popped up on Manchester United and Chelsea's respective transfer radars, in the near future.

Onana, 22, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for Everton since arriving for around £34 million from LOSC Lille in 2022. He has started 45 of his 49 games across competitions for his team.

However, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Everton could opt to part ways with the towering midfielder to resolve their financial problems. Owing to the club's current situation, the Belgian has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United of late.

Should Onana seal a permanent transfer to Chelsea, he would pop up as a squad member for them. He would provide competition to the starters alongside the likes of Romeo Lavia and Lesle Ugochukwu.

Meanwhile, the Hoffenheim youth product could get more first-team minutes under his belt should he opt to join Manchester United in the future. He could replace the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, both of whom are in their thirties, over the course of a single campaign.

Onana, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, has scored two goals and registered three assists in 49 games for Everton so far.

Chelsea want £35 million for ex-Manchester United attacker Romelu Lukaku's signature

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that ex-Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could be allowed to depart Chelsea for £35 million. He wrote:

"From what I'm told, Lukaku has something like a release clause, but not a proper one. There is a gentleman's agreement between the player's agents and Chelsea, because they don't want a situation like a few months ago in the summer window when they had to negotiate with Juventus, then with Inter, then with Roma."

Asserting that any club could approach the Blues, Romano continued:

"It was a very complicated summer for them around the Lukaku story, and so there is now a possibility for him to leave for £35 million – and that's not just for Roma, that's for any club. Roma still have no clarity on what will happen next season, it's therefore too early for Roma to decide if they can pay that money for Lukaku."

Lukaku, who joined Roma on a season-long loan deal in the summer, is in brilliant form right now. The 30-year-old has netted nine goals in 14 overall games for Jose Mourinho's side so far this campaign.

Earlier last season, the former Manchester United attacker was sent out on loan to Inter Milan after falling out with the Blues. He recorded 14 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across competitions.