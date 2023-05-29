Premier League club keen on signing Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall: Reports 

Chelsea starlet Lewis Hall may reportedly join Crystal Palace on loan in the summer transfer window. The 18-year-old left-back was recently named Academy Player of the Year and his impressive cameos have caught the eyes of the Eagles.

Lewis Hall came up through the Chelsea youth system and has been with the club since 2012. He made his professional debut with the club last January, registering an assist during the Blues' win against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round.

The England U19 international has featured 12 times in all competitions this season and has provided one assist. He also ended the season strongly, starting Chelsea's last four games in place of the injured Ben Chillwell and Marc Cucurella.

According to Daily Mail, Lewis Hall's performances have attracted the attention of Crystal Palace, who are keen on signing him on loan in the summer.

The Eagles have had success doing business with the Blues in the past. Conor Gallagher was a stellar loanee for them during the 2021-22 season, contributing eight goals and five assists in 39 games.

Moreover, Marc Guehi was also a Chelsea academy prospect and has prospered for Crystal Palace since his signing in 2021.

Despite Lewis Hall impressing more than Marc Cucurella this season, it is likely the latter will be higher in the pecking order to start due to his experience. Hence, a loan to get more minutes sounds like the right move for Hall at the moment.

Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Chelsea head coach ahead of 2023-24 season

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino has officially been confirmed as the Blues' manager today (May 29). He is set to begin work on July 1 and is on a two-year contract, with a club option of an extra year.

Pochettino is renowned for managing sides that play with attacking, intense flair. He also has a reputation for developing young talent to reach their potential. He won 113 games, lost 46, and drew 43 in 202 Premier League games with Spurs.

The Stamford Bridge faithful will be hoping his arrival reverses the club's current trajectory. Chelsea have heavily struggled with any sort of form or consistency this season. Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, and Frank Lampard have all managed the Blues, however, they have failed to have any impact at all.

As a result, the west London outfit finished 12th in the Premier League, with just 44 points, their worst-ever points tally. They will not play in Europe next season and a huge rebuild will be needed from within.

Mauricio Pochettino has Premier League experience with Spurs and even guided them to a UEFA Champions League final in the 2018-19 season. He has also won the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France with PSG.

