Premier League club learn fee they'll have to pay to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly learned the price they would need to pay to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. Despite completing several major signings this summer, the Cityzens still look poised to make further additions before the transfer window closes.

Ad

Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid from his native Santos, has been linked with an exit from the Spanish capital amid limited game time. The Brazilian winger slipped down the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival last summer. His struggle for game time has continued under new manager Xabi Alonso. As a result, he has attracted interest from several European heavyweights.

Manchester City have had a long-standing interest in Rodrygo and seem to have stepped up their pursuit in recent weeks. They recently sent Jack Grealish out on loan to Everton, and according to ESPN, they could lose another winger, Savinho, to domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur. It is said that if they eventually lose the 21-year-old to Spurs, Rodrygo would be one of the names on the list to replace him.

Ad

Trending

However, signing the 24-year-old will not come cheap. Real Madrid are said to value him at around €80 million, though City have not ruled making a move. In addition to from City, other Premier League sides, including Arsenal and Liverpool, have shown interest in the Brazilian

After Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Osasuna, Alonso addressed Rodrygo's absence from the starting lineup in their LaLiga opener. He said:

“Nothing is going on. The Club World Cup was a different context because of the competition it was. Today it's just one game, we can leave the rest behind. What counts is this season and of course I'm counting on Rodrygo. It's just one game, we shouldn't read too far into the future. If he gets those minutes in three months' time, I'll be able to answer you with more certainty. Today it was just the circumstances of the game and my decisions.”

Ad

To date, Rodrygo has played 270 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 68 goals and registering 51 assists.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo’s agents fly to the UK to hold talks with Manchester City and Liverpool – Reports

Rodrygo’s representatives have flown to the UK to hold talks with interested clubs, including Manchester City and Liverpool over a potential blockbuster move, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old is said to be interested in joining a Premier League club that is competing in the Champions League.

Ad

The report claimed City have already agreed to terms with Rodrygo, while Liverpool are still weighing up a move. Los Blancos, meanwhile, are willing to listen to offers for the player in the final 10 days of the summer window.

The Reds views Rodrygo as an attacking addition should they fail to bring in their top target, Alexander Isak. Rodrygo’s current deal with Real Madrid will expire in 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More