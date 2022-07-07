Premier League club looking to wrap up deal for 30-year-old Arsenal star - Reports

According to West London Sport, newly-promoted Fulham are reportedly interested in signing goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal this summer. An agreement could be close, with the two sides in the negotiations.

Leno joined the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 and has featured in 125 matches in all competitions since.

He was a mainstay in goal at the Emirates until last season. Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United and the Englishman became the first-choice goalkeeper almost instantly. Leno was, hence, limited to just eight appearances in all competitions.

Moreover, the Gunners have signed goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution this summer. This would perhaps put Leno further down the pecking order.

Arsenal @TheArsenalGuns Bernd Leno, Arthur Okonkwo and Alex Rúnarsson in training yesterday. All 3 expected to leave the club (Okonkwo on loan). Bernd Leno, Arthur Okonkwo and Alex Rúnarsson in training yesterday. All 3 expected to leave the club (Okonkwo on loan). https://t.co/ctcCZetgYI

With the FIFA World Cup later this year, the Germany international will hope to play regularly to find a way back into the international squad. He could get that playing time at Fulham, who will look to perform well in their first season up in the Premier League.

Manager Marco Silva is keen to sign a goalkeeper and it looks like it could be Leno.

Arsenal could see many departures this summer

The Gunners have made four signings so far this summer. They have signed winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto, goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution and striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Alexandre Lacazette has re-joined Olympique Lyon after the expiration of his contract with Arsenal. More players from the Gunners squad could soon follow suit.

According to GOAL, Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Pablo Mari could leave the club this summer.

Torreira has stated that he will leave the club this summer but his destination hasn't been confirmed yet. Pepe is Arsenal's record signing at £72 million and he earns around £150,000 per week.

Hence, finding a club to meet those wages could be difficult.

Bellerin, meanwhile, wants to continue at Real Betis, where he spent the previous season on loan. However, he will have to take a big wage cut to play for the Spanish side.

Mari could also look to make his loan move to Udinese permanent, but again, the financial aspect of the deal could be difficult to agree upon for both clubs.

Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, spent the second half of last season on loan at Roma. However, they aren't willing to sign him permanently. Nottingham Forest are interested in the Englishman and he could join them if they make an offer.

Other departures from the Emirates this summer could include Arthur Okonwo, Alex Runarsson, Folarin Balogun and Reiss Nelson.

