Premier League club make 21-year-old Arsenal star transfer priority this summer - Reports

West Ham United have reportedly made it a priority to sign Arsenal's Folarin Balogun this summer.

The Gunners loaned out the New York-born striker for the 2022-23 season to Stade Reims, where he scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games. His performances haven't gone unnoticed.

According to FootballTransfers, West Ham are intent on signing Balogun this summer. His name has come up in the two teams' negotiations for midfielder Declan Rice, who's also pursued by Manchester United and is valued at over £100 million.

There have been suggestions that Balogun could be a makeweight in the deal to sign Rice, which could appease West Ham. However, the Gunners are not interested in such a proposition, as they're yet to take a call on the player's future.

Manager Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to take the 21-year-old on Arsenal's pre-season tour of the USA and assess his progress. Despite his impressive performances in France, it's unclear if he will get meaningful playing time under Arteta.

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah who can play in the No. 9 role. Moreover, as per ESPN, they have also signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £67.5 million.

Balogun joined the Gunners' academy in 2011 but has made just ten senior appearances across competitions for the club.

Luis Garcia approves Arsenal signing Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz moving from Chelsea to Arsenal has divided opinion among both fanbases for various reasons.

Apart from the obvious friction generated by joining Chelsea's arch-rivals, fans have also questioned the fee the Gunners have paid for the struggling German forward. He played as No. 9 last term but managed just nine goals in 47 games across competitions.

Luis Garcia, though, believes Havertz would strengthen Arsenal up front. The former Liverpool winger told ESPN:

"If we see what happened to Arsenal in the last month or month and a half ... the lack of players who can have the personality to hold the ball, to have it and to ask for it affected their performances.

"They have shown that they are naive during the last part of the season. I think (Mikel) Arteta realises that. Kai Havertz is one of those footballers."

The former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker likes to play behind the striker, in a role akin to that of a No. 10. He would be another quality option at Arteta's disposal as the Spaniard looks to compete for the Premier League once again.

Arsenal surrendered a healthy lead at the tail end of last season to Manchester City, who won their third straight league title.

