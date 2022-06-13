Premier League club make move to sign 25-year-old Liverpool player on loan: Reports

AFC Bournemouth have approached Liverpool to discuss the possibility of signing Nathaniel Phillips on loan for the 2022-23 season, according to Sky Sports.

Phillips joined the Cherries on a six-month loan deal in January last season. The centre-back went on to make 18 Championship appearances for Scott Parker's side and help them secure Premier League promotion.

The Reds pocketed a sum of £1.5 million for allowing Phillips to join Bournemouth on a temporary deal. They earned a further £250,000 after the player helped the team seal their return to the top-flight.

There was a feeling that Liverpool could allow Phillips to leave the club permanently this summer. Jurgen Klopp's side even reportedly slapped a £15 million price tag on the defender, who enjoyed a fruitful spell with Bournemouth.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Nat Phillips and Neco Williams will both be allowed to leave for around £15m each. Bournemouth are hopeful of signing Phillips on a permanent deal after the defender helped them win promotion to the Premier League. NEW: Nat Phillips and Neco Williams will both be allowed to leave for around £15m each. Bournemouth are hopeful of signing Phillips on a permanent deal after the defender helped them win promotion to the Premier League. #awlive [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Nat Phillips and Neco Williams will both be allowed to leave for around £15m each. Bournemouth are hopeful of signing Phillips on a permanent deal after the defender helped them win promotion to the Premier League. #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/WS8p19oPZJ

However, the Merseyside-based club are considering keeping Phillips at the club, according to the aforementioned source. The 25-year-old is said to be viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Joel Matip.

Bournemouth appear to be keen to take advantage of the situation by signing the Englishman on loan for the season. Liverpool are now weighing up the offer, as per the report.

Mark McAdam @markmcadamtv Breaking:



Bournemouth have made an approach to Liverpool about taking Nat Phillips on loan for the season, Liverpool are currently weighing up the offer.



Phillips keen to join once again after enjoying his loan spell at the club last season. Breaking: Bournemouth have made an approach to Liverpool about taking Nat Phillips on loan for the season, Liverpool are currently weighing up the offer.Phillips keen to join once again after enjoying his loan spell at the club last season.

Phillips is keen to return to the Cherries, having enjoyed his stint with them last season, according to Mark McAdam of Sky Sports. While the Reds could decide to keep the defender, they could be open to sending him out on loan to a Premier League club.

However, Klopp's side may still demand a fee to allow Phillips to return to Bournemouth on loan.

Could Nathaniel Phillips replace Joel Matip at Liverpool?

The Reds signed Joel Matip on a free transfer from German club Schalke in the summer of 2016. The defender has since been a regular for Jurgen Klopp's side, making 166 appearances across all competitions.

Matip has a contract with the Merseyside-based club until the end of the 2023-24 season. The Cameroonian will be 32 years old when his current deal expires and Liverpool might have to consider lining up a replacement for him soon.

The Anfield outfit already have 23-year-old Ibrahima Konate and 25-year-old Joe Gomez in their ranks. Nathaniel Phillips could also potentially be an option for the side in the years to come.

Phillips made his senior debut for the Premier League club in October 2020. He has since made 24 appearances across all competitions for the team, scoring and assisting a goal each in the process.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far