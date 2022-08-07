Premier League club plotting ambitious move for Arsenal and Manchester United target: Reports

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The 31st edition of the Premier League got underway on Friday (August 5). However, clubs are still in the process of strengthening their squads, with the transfer window closing later this month.

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the teams looking to make more additions to their ranks. Both clubs are said to be keen to sign a new forward before the window slams shut.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in Eindhoven winger Gakpo. The 23-year-old also appears to be a target for the Red Devils, who have been linked with a move for him recently.

However, the Premier League giants face competition from other clubs in England for Gakpo's signing. There have been suggestions that Leeds United have identified the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Raphinha.

Gakpo has now emerged as an ambitious transfer target for Forest, according to the aforementioned source. The Premier League newcomers have gone as far as making an offer to the player.

However, the details of the proposal are yet to be known, as per the report. It is also unclear whether Steve Cooper's side have opened talks or have an agreement with Eindhoven.

Gakpo has a contract with the Eredivisie club until the end of the 2025-26 season. Ruud van Nistelrooij's side are said to be keen to retain the Netherlands international's services this summer.

The winger is also open to the idea of staying at Eindhoven for at least another year if the report is to be believed. His desire to continue at the club could grow stronger if they manage to quality for the Champions League proper.

Eindhoven played out a 1-1 draw with AS Monaco in the first leg of the third round of their Champions League qualifiers last week. The second leg is scheduled to take place in the Netherlands on Tuesday (August 9).

Arsenal and Manchester United have contrasting start to Premier League season

Arsenal started their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Friday. A goal from Gabriel Martinelli and an own-goal from Marc Guehi gave Mikel Arteta's side the win at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United, though, succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion today (August 7). Erik ten Hag's first game as their manager ended in a loss, with Pascal Gross grabbing a brace for the Seagulls.

