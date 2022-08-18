Premier League club plotting audacious swoop for Real Madrid outcast: Reports

According to Spanish outlet AS, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola this summer.

The Spaniard has found playing time hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu since moving from Real Sociedad in 2018. He has played just 43 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos since then.

Odriozola, 26, also spent two years on loan, once at Bayern Munich (2019-20) and last season at Fiorentina. He played 27 matches for the Italian side and has contributed one goal and one assist.

He is now the third-choice right-back at Real Madrid behind Dani Caravajal and Lucas Vasquez. Even Nacho Fernandez is preferred over him at times in the position. Hence, Odriozola could look to make a move away this summer.

Nottingham, since being promoted to the Premier League this season, have been on a spending spree, signing 15 players so far.

They signed Jesse Lingard, Cheikhou Kouyate and Wayne Henessey on free transfers and brought in Dean Henderson on loan.

They have also signed defenders Neco Williams, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Harry Toffolo.

In midfield, Nottingham have added Lewis O'Brien, Remo Freuler and Orel Mangala alongside Lingard and Kouyate.

They have also signed forwards Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

Nottingham could look to make Odriozola their 16th signing this summer as they look to stay and compete in the Premier League. They started their campaign with a 2-0 loss against Newcastle United but followed it up with a 1-0 win against West Ham United.

Chelsea and Manchester United interested in Real Madrid midfielder

According to 90min, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro this summer.

The Brazilian has garnered interest from the Red Devils recently but the Blues hold a long-term interest in him and could even place a bid. However, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep him at the club this season.

Casemiro, 30, joined the Spanish side from Sao Paulo in 2013 and has since been one of the key players in Real Madrid's success.

Playing 336 matches so far, the Brazilian has helped them win five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, among other honors. He has formed a legendary partnership with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Casemiro, Kroos and Modrić have never lost a final that they've all started in for Real Madrid. 9 finals. 9 wins. The Bermuda Triangle. Casemiro, Kroos and Modrić have never lost a final that they've all started in for Real Madrid. 9 finals. 9 wins. The Bermuda Triangle. https://t.co/xVdLx5e156

As per the 90min report, however, the European champions could consider selling him for over €60 million this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy