Premier League club plotting shock bid to sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly joining the race to sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 19-year-old has quickly emerged as one of Europe's most sought-after teenagers.

Sport BILD reports that the Magpies are weighing up a potential pursuit of Bellingham, who is expected to leave Dortmund at the end of the season. Liverpool are one of the frontrunners to sign the English midfielder.

He has enjoyed a remarkable season for both club and country, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 24 games across competitions for BvB. He also had a memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with England. He scored the Three Lions' goal of the tournament and solidified himself as a first-team regular.

Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester City PSG, and Real Madrid. He comes at a hefty price of €150 million (£130 million). This would break the British transfer record set by Chelsea this month when signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8 million.

The Magpies have embarked on a revolution since the Saudi Public Investment Fund-led takeover of the club in October 2021. They have started signing top talent from Europe, including Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

Eddie Howe's side are fighting for UEFA Champions League qualification, sitting third in the league, and boasting a 10-point lead over ninth-placed Liverpool. Bellingham may be enticed to join a club competing in Europe's elite club competition. He became the youngest captain to score in a Champions League match when he netted in a 4-1 win over Sevilla earlier this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been eager to lure him to Anfield and kickstart a revolution. The Reds are reported to have put aside £200-250 million for a summer transfer war chest, and Bellingham is at the top of their wishlist. However, Newcastle are the latest club set to rival their pursuit of the English talent.

Liverpool's lackluster January transfer window raises doubts over top four credentials

Liverpool signed one player this month, luring Cody Gakpo to the Merseyside club from PSV Eindhoven for £37 million. Fans were delighted upon the Dutch attacker's arrival as he had a proven resume of goal contributions at the Phillips Arena. This season, he managed 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 matches for PSV.

However, the 23-year-old is yet to truly get going at Anfield, putting in some questionable performances. He needs time to adapt, as is the case with Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan striker arrived from Benfica last summer for a club-record £85 million (including add-ons) deal. Nunez has netted 10 goals in 25 games but has spurned several opportunities in front of goal.

"Jude is a great player who we are familiar with, of course. We’d be stupid not to have him on our radar. But there’s nothing more to say at the moment.” Jurgen Klopp on Jude Bellingham:"Jude is a great player who we are familiar with, of course. We’d be stupid not to have him on our radar. But there’s nothing more to say at the moment.” #lfc [bild via liverpool echo] Jurgen Klopp on Jude Bellingham:"Jude is a great player who we are familiar with, of course. We’d be stupid not to have him on our radar. But there’s nothing more to say at the moment.” #lfc [bild via liverpool echo] https://t.co/VT0bFY7jyq

The main issues for Klopp this campaign have centered around his midfield. Jordan Henderson and James Milner are in their thirties and look to have lost that extra yard of pace. Meanwhile, Fabinho's form has nosedived, and Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have been injured.

They have left themselves sparse in midfield options heading into a vital second half of the season with their top four hopes at risk. A midfield arrival should have occurred during January.

