Premier League club plotting summer move for Real Madrid outcast - Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Newcastle United are interested in Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season.

He joined Los Blancos from Olympique Lyon for €48 million in 2019 and has since made 133 appearances for the club. Mendy has played only 28 games in what has been an injury-plagued campaign this season.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are keen on signing a left-back. Eddie Howe's team will play in the UEFA Champions League next season and they are keen to bolster the squad. Mendy has emerged as an option for the Magpies. Apart from the Frenchman, they have also been linked with Kieran Tierney.

Mendy's current contract with Real Madrid will run out at the end of the 2024-25 season. His estimated market value is €35 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo said Real Madrid superstar is welcome in Saudi Arabia

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. 'The Tigers' have reportedly tabled a mega contract offer for the French striker.

Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr, was asked about his former teammate possibly joining him in the league. Apart from Benzema, Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi has also been linked with Al-Hilal. Speaking about the duo, Ronaldo said (via GOAL):

"They are welcome...the league will improve, and it currently has wonderful foreign and Arab players."

However, rumors of Benzema possibly switching to the Saudi Pro League have cooled down a bit in the past 24 hours. According to MARCA, the talismanic striker will stay put in the Spanish capital for another season.

Benzema had an injury-plagued campaign this season. He still managed to score 30 goals and provide six assists across competitions. The addition of a player of his calibre would certainly raise the SPL's standards. Whether a move takes place remains to be seen.

