Premier League club prepare offer to sign Bundesliga star linked with move to Arsenal - Reports

According to BILD, Newcastle United are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Jasper Lindstrom, who is also a target of Arsenal.

The 23-year-old Danish attacking midfielder scored nine goals and provided four assists in 38 matches across competitions in 2022-23. Lindstrom has been identified as a player by Eddie Howe who can improve the Magpies.

The Tynesiders will play in the UEFA Champions League in 2023-24. Hence, Howe is keen to improve his side to keep the progress going and also to make the team ready for the Champions League.

Jasper Lindstrom has been identified as a player who can do so. RB Leipzig previously saw a €25 million bid rejected for the player. Frankfurt value him at €40 million, a price tag that shouldn't be a problem for Newcastle.

While Lindstrom has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, the Gunners have already signed Kai Havertz to bolster their attack.

Fabrizio Romano dismissed rumors linking Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal

Rumors percolated on digital media linking Kylian Mbappe with a strange move to Arsenal. Mbappe is one of the best players in the world already and has a long glittering career ahead of him.

While the player's PSG future is uncertain, he looks set to end up at Real Madrid. Hence, reports of him being linked with a move to the Gunners appeared as far-fetched to many. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently dismissed those claims. He wrote on Caughtoffside:

“Despite some big headlines, I honestly have absolutely no news on any English clubs being in talks to sign Mbappe. If something will happen in the next months we will say that, but at this point I’ve absolutely zero information on this one. Real Madrid are always very well informed on Mbappe; I’m not aware of anything else at this point.”

Apart from the Gunners, Liverpool were another club that were linked with a move for Mbappe. There is no denying the Frenchman's qualities as a player. However, few clubs in the world have the financial prowess to pull off a move of that caliber.

