Premier League club reach agreement in principle to sign Chelsea target on record transfer: Reports 

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly agreed with Ajax in principle to sign Chelsea target Mohamed Kudus this summer, as per The Athletic.

The potential deal is valued at around €40 million. It will be the club's record purchase, surpassing the previous record fee of over €34 million they paid for Joao Pedro earlier this summer.

The move to sign Kudus is driven by Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who considers the 23-year-old Ghana international a key target for his team.

Chelsea had also shown interest in the talented midfielder, with reports last month stating that the west London side had contacted Ajax regarding Kudus. However, Brighton seems to have taken the lead in negotiations.

Despite being under contract with Ajax until 2025, Kudus declined a one-year extension in April, signaling his desire to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena. Having spent three successful seasons with Ajax, the midfielder has scored 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches.

He has also impressed on the international stage, netting seven goals in 24 appearances for Ghana. His international success also includes two crucial goals at the 2022 World Cup during the team's 3-2 victory over South Korea in the group stage.

While the deal for Kudus is not fully completed yet, the agreement in principle between the two clubs indicates a significant step forward in the potential transfer.

If finalized, this move would showcase Brighton's ambition to strengthen their squad and make a statement in the Premier League. The Seagulls qualified for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history, finishing sixth last season. They will look to build on that this season.

Brighton's pursuit of Kudus comes in the backdrop of Chelsea's attempts to sign Moises Caicedo this summer. The Seagulls have reportedly rejected four bids from the Blues for the Ecuadorian midfielder, with the latest offer amounting to £80 million.

Chelsea make £26m verbal offer for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made a £26 million verbal offer for Crystal Palace's talented winger, Michael Olise.

The 21-year-old has impressed with his performances for Palace and the France U21 team. He is considered one of the most exciting prospects in English football. For Crystal Palace, Olise has six goals and 19 assists in 71 appearances.

He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during the European U21 Championships. However, as per Metro, the Blues has agreed on personal terms with Olise.

He could become Chelsea's seventh signing this summer alongside the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez.