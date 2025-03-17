Premier League club ready to pay €45 million to sign Eduardo Camavinga amid reports of Real Madrid exit: Reports

A Premier League club have reportedly notified Real Madrid that they are willing to pay as much as €45 million for Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window. However, according to Defensa Central, Madrid do not intend to sell him at all. They consider the Frenchman as a key member of their side, and has a long-term future in Madrid.

Ad

Camavinga's future has been up for debate recently, with several clubs showing an interest in him. However, the 22-year-old central midfielder seems a vital part of manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season, scoring once and bagging two assists.

European giants Bayern Munich and Manchester City are some of the clubs who were linked with Camavinga recently. City, especially, will be keen on obtaining his services to boost their options in central midfield.

Ad

Trending

The Frenchman arrived in Madrid in the 2021 summer transfer window from Rennes, and has solidified his position in the first team since. He has made more than 40 appearances in each of the three seasons he has played for Los Blancos prior to the ongoing campaign, and is highly rated by the fans as well.

Edouardo Camavinga is happy at Real Madrid

The aforementioned report states that the Premier League club's offer of €45 million is not going to budge Real Madrid. Club president Florentino Perez has vehemently said that Camavinga is not for sale, mentioning that he is at the heart of their plans for the future. Camavinga's current contract runs till 2029.

Ad

It has also been reported by Defensa Central that the player himself has shown no desire to leave at all. Camavinga is said to be happy at Real Madrid, and is working hard to fill in the boots of the retired Toni Kroos, for which he was tipped at the end of last season. He has not disappointed with his showings so far.

Despite often falling behind the likes of Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz in the pecking order, Camavinga has made 14 appearances in LaLiga and eight in the UEFA Champions League so far this season.

With Madrid having confirmed a quarterfinal berth in the continental competition, one can expect Camavinga to play a role in their push for silverware this season. Real Madrid are also currently placed second in LaLiga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback