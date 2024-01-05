Premier League club resigned to losing Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target in summer: Reports

Brentford are allegedly resigned to parting ways with Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Ivan Toney in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Toney, 27, has been a major topic of speculation over the last few months. He has reportedly attracted attention from the aforementioned two London clubs with both clubs currently in need of a clinical finisher.

When queried whether the former Newcastle United striker could end up departing in the winter transfer window, Bees manager Thomas Frank responded in a recent presser (h/t The Athletic):

"The very short answer, yes. He is a Brentford player, he is here. Clearly we miss a few offensive players, I can't see why we would sell him and I would love to have him for a longer time. If I ever, ever could recommend that, and it's not for me to say yes or no, that's Phil [Giles, director of football] or Matthew [Benham, owner], then it needs to be an unbelievable price. So he will stay here."

However, according to the Daily Mail, Brentford are thought to have accepted their fate in the ongoing saga. Although they are keen to retain the Arsenal and Chelsea target now, they know that they could easily lose him on a permanent move ahead of the upcoming season.

Toney, who will return from his betting-related ban on January 17, relished a stellar campaign last time around. He bagged 20 goals in 33 league matches, helping the Bees finish ninth in the 2022-23 table.

Fabrizio Romano comments on Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney's likely valuation

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano provided a bit of insight on Arsenal and Chelsea-linked star Ivan Toney's current price tag. He wrote:

"Rumours started in November about an asking price of around £60-65 million, but then Brentford understood that there are no other top strikers available on the market, and so now the idea of Brentford is something more like £90-100 million for Toney this January."

Suggesting that Toney is prepared to wait for a move to a big club like Arsenal and Chelsea until the upcoming summer, Romano continued:

"I don't think it's going to be easy, and any teams interested in Toney might have to be creative, so maybe a loan deal, but only if there is an obligation to buy. The idea of the player himself remains to leave and to try a top club experience. Still, he's not in a rush to leave now, so he could wait until the summer transfer window."

Toney, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2025, is likely to return to action for Brentford on January 20. He could even start their home league contest against Nottingham Forest in Yoane Wissa's absence.

However, both Arsenal and Chelsea could launch a move to sign Toney this month itself. With Gabriel Jesus and Nicolas Jackson struggling this campaign, both clubs could opt to address their offensive situation.