Premier League club has set £40m transfer fee for Arsenal and Manchester United target - Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have slapped a £40 million price tag on Ruben Neves amidst reported interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Neves joined Wolves from Portuguese club FC Porto for a deal worth up to £15 million in 2017. He has since been a key player for the English side, helping them earn Premier League promotion in 2018 and qualify for the UEFA Europa League in 2019. The midfielder has made 246 appearances across competitions for the team, bagging 29 goals and 12 assists.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a move away from the Molineux last summer. Although Neves eventually stayed put, that might not be the case this time around.

There are serious doubts about Neves' long-term future with Wolves as he enters the final year of his contract. According to the aforementioned source, talks over a new deal have been put on hold, sparking talk of a summer transfer for the 26-year-old.

Neves is expected to put an end to his six-year-long association with the club this summer as the Wanderers do not want him to lose him for free next year. Julen Lopetegui's side are prepared to demand a fee of up to £40 million for the central midfielder, as per the said report.

Arsenal and Barcelona have previously been credited with an interest in signing the former Porto star. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is also reportedly a huge admirer of the midfielder. It remains to be seen if either club is ready to meet Wolves' valuation of Neves.

Wolves, meanwhile, appear to be already preparing for life without Neves. Lopetegui's side beat Chelsea and Brentford in their last two games in the Portuguese's absence.

Arsenal and Manchester United keen to strengthen their midfield

Arsenal have identified midfield as an area that needs strengthening ahead of the summer. Multiple reports have claimed that West Ham United star Declan Rice is their top target ahead of the upcoming season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been tipped to sell Scott McTominay at the end of the season. The Red Devils are also expected to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

It's worth noting that Neves has also been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months. There have been claims that the Blaugrana have identified the Wolves star as an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets, whose contract expires in June.

