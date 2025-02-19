Premier League club set to splash cash in €100m battle with Chelsea for 20-year-old Bundesliga ace: Reports

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are set to splash the cash in a €100 million battle with Chelsea to sign Bundesliga talent Jamie Gittens. Spurs are working on a move for the Borussia Dortmund forward in the summer, but the Blues are expected to give them some difficulty.

According to German outlet Bild (via The Hard Tackle), Spurs recognize Gittens as their major signing in the upcoming transfer window. His value of €100 million has not deterred them, as they are working on improving their drastic form in the Premier League this season. Although the fee is sizeable, there is a chance that they might be able to get him for less.

If Borussia Dortmund are unable to reach Champions League spots in the Bundesliga this season, they might have to sell key players like Gittens. Currently, the German giants are struggling in midtable, as they sit in 11th. If they miss out on continental matches next season, selling players would be needed to raise revenues they might have gotten from Champions League games.

Jamie Gittens has had a fairly impressive season - his best with Dortmund over the last half-decade. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 22 Bundesliga games, an impressive rise from the one goal and six assists he picked up last season.

Tottenham are not the only party interested in Gittens' signature. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all reportedly keeping tabs on the 20-year-old English winger. However, Spurs look to be leading the race to get their man.

Chelsea legend questions club's inability to sign Nigerian international during the summer

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has questioned the club's inability to complete the signing of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen during the summer window. The striker was widely linked to a Stamford Bridge move, which did not pan out, as he eventually left Napoli on loan to Galatasaray.

Speaking on his Obi One podcast, Mikel explained that the Blues should have signed Osimhen and "a top goalkeeper". He said (via Standard):

“You can talk about it, the recruitment process that I’ve been talking about the whole time - Paul Winstanley, I know the guy. Smart guy, clever guy. I’ve spoken to him a few times. Sounds bright, very, very bright guy. Knows his job. But I just think that the recruitment process at the summer, it wasn’t good enough, which I talked about.

“And a lot of Chelsea fans said, no, no, you just want Victor Osimhen at the club because he’s your friend – no he’s not. We needed a striker. We needed another goalkeeper, another top goalkeeper.”

With Galatasaray, Victor Osimhen has scored 14 goals in 18 Super Lig games. He has also scored five goals in six Europa League games.

