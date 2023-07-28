Premier League club table offer to sign 22-year-old Chelsea star as he aims to leave Stamford Bridge – Reports

Fulham have reportedly lodged an offer to sign Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Cottagers are currently hoping to strengthen their ranks following their brilliant 10th-placed finish in the Premier League last campaign. They have roped in Raul Jimenez from Wolves, as a potential Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement, for a fee of £5 million so far.

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham have tabled a bid of around £4.5 million to sign Hudson-Odoi in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have been keeping an eye on the Blues academy graduate's unfavorable situation at Stamford Bridge for the last few weeks.

However, the Cottagers' initial offer for the three-cap England international is likely to be rejected in the near future. They have been informed about the Blues' asking price of £8 million for the right-footed star.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to be open to listening to offers for Hudson-Odoi this summer. They are aware that the attacker is currently not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans and are aiming to cash in on him.

Hudson-Odoi, whose current contract is set to expire next summer, could prove to be a fine signing for the Cottagers should he join them. He would fill the void left by Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano.

Earlier last season, the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winner failed to impress at Bayer Leverkusen while on loan. He registered just a goal and an assist in 1074 minutes, spread across 21 appearances.

So far, Hudson-Odoi has scored 16 goals and provided 22 assists in 126 matches across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have roped in two promising wide operators so far this summer. They have added Angelo Gabriel from Santos for over £13 million while roping in Diego Moreira on a free transfer.

Chelsea set to continue refreshing offense

Apart from the aforementioned teenage pair, Chelsea have also dished out around £84 million to sign Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson from RB Leipzig and Villarreal respectively. They are expected to add another attacker to properly fill the attacking void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic's summer departures.

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea's opening bid of around £24 million to rope in Elye Wahi has been rejected by Montpellier. However, the 20-year-old striker is said to be keen to join the west London outfit.

Due to Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt's interest in the France U21 player, the Blues are trying to get a deal over the line as soon as possible. They are said to be keen to snap up the attacker to loan him out for the entire 2023-24 season, potentially to Strasbourg.

A right-footed centre-forward, Wahi has registered 32 goals and nine assists in 91 matches for Montpellier so far. He is currently averaging a goal involvement at an impressive interval of around 127 minutes.