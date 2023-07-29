Premier League club wants one of 2 Barcelona players as part of transfer deal if they are to sell 27-year-old target: Reports 

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing potential transfers from Barcelona as they negotiate the departure of 27-year-old target Giovani Lo Celso.

According to reports by journalist Gerard Romero, the Catalan giants may secure Lo Celso if they are willing to include either Clement Lenglet or Franck Kessie in the deal.

Both Lenglet and Kessie seem to be on their way out of Camp Nou, as they find themselves low down the pecking order. The sales of both players would generate crucial income for Barca, enabling them to make further additions to their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The Blaugrana have been grappling with finding a suitable solution for Lenglet, whose loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur did not lead to a permanent move. Valued at €15 million, Lenglet's price tag deterred Tottenham's interest, as they do not wish to pay so much for a player who does not fit into Xavi's plans.

Moreover, the salary demands of the defender, said to be around €16 million, have also discouraged potential suitors in the transfer market. Barcelona are seeking a permanent solution for Lenglet, as they do not wish to undertake partial salary responsibility through another loan deal. The club seems to have accepted that his departure may take some time.

On the other hand, Tottenham's interest in Franck Kessie has emerged more recently, with the club considering the midfielder as a potential signing. The Ivorian midfielder is now on the London club's agenda, with Juventus also showing interest.

However, Juventus are currently preoccupied with a separate legal battle, giving Tottenham an advantage in the race for Kessie.

As negotiations unfold between Tottenham and Barcelona, it remains to be seen which players, if any, will be included in the deal for Giovani Lo Celso. While Spurs will hope to reinforce their squad for the upcoming campaign, Barca will aim to find solutions for players who no longer fit into their plans.

Barcelona have since set their sights on Giovani Lo Celso

Amidst their ongoing efforts to strengthen the midfield, Barcelona have since set their sights on Giovani Lo Celso. This is even after securing the signings of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu.

According to Barca Universal, their primary target was Bernardo Silva. However, the negotiations have proven challenging, leading the club to consider Lo Celso as a viable and cost-effective alternative.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has caught the attention of manager Xavi Hernandez, who admires his abilities and creativity on the field. However, the 27-year-old has not had the best of times recently, leaving Tottenham to go on loan at Villarreal last season, where he played 29 games and scored twice.

While he may not be wanted by the Lilywhites, Xavi Hernandez had the opportunity to watch him play in La Liga last season. The manager reportedly believes that Lo Celso is the next step as they aim to assemble a formidable squad that can challenge for domestic and European honors.