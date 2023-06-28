Premier League clubs joined by AC Milan in race to sign Chelsea forward: Reports

AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi. The 22-year-old has also attracted interest from Nottingham Forest and Fulham this summer.

As per a report in The Guardian, Hudson-Odoi will not be short on options should he decide to leave Chelsea this summer. The youngster was on loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season but could not hit the ground running.

The 22-year-old played just 21 matches for the German side and scored and assisted once each. They have decided not to make the move permanent, nor are they eyeing another loan spell.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are looking to bolster their attack and see the youngster as a good fit. However, he has not decided on his future yet and will likely report for pre-season training under Mauricio Pochettino.

AC Milan have a deal in place to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea while also being in talks to get Christian Pulisic. They are now eyeing Hudson-Odoi, as the Blues are clearing out their bloated squad.

Chelsea star told to leave the club permanently by Stan Collymore

Football pundit Stan Collymore believes Callum Hudson-Odoi should leave Chelsea permanently this summer. He added that Crystal Palace would be a good move for him as he would replace Wilfried Zaha in the starting XI.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Collymore said:

"My advice to him would be to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer and go to somewhere like Crystal Palace, who look like they're going to lose Wilfried Zaha, in order to get his career back on track. It's very hard for a player who has been with a big club for so long to reinvent themselves, but Hudson-Odoi, at 22 years old, is not a kid anymore."

He continued:

"He'll be viewed as a senior professional so his next move will be a really important one in shaping the rest of his career. I do like the thought of him joining Palace though. That is a move, that to me, would make a lot of sense. They're in London, they look like they're going to need a new winger, the fees involved are likely to suit Palace's budget and the pressure on him to succeed won't be anywhere near as high as it is at Chelsea."

Bayern Munich were interested in the winger before he penned a new deal at Stamford Bridge in 2019. BILD claimed that the Blues rejected Bayern's loan offer as the west London side wanted a £70 million obligation to buy in the contract.

