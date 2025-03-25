Premier League defender pushing for summer move to Liverpool: Reports

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is reportedly pushing for a move to join Liverpool this summer. The 21-year-old has been a regular for the Cherries this season, making 32 appearances across competitions.

Ad

Milos Kerkez joined Bournemouth for a reported €17.87 million from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023. He has helped maintain eight clean sheets in the Premier League in 57 appearances, alongside recording two goals and six assists. The Hungary international has been linked with a move to Liverpool for a while, with Bournemouth reportedly valuing the full-back at £40 million.

According to a report by Football Insider, Milos Kerkez is keen on a summer transfer to Liverpool. The youngster has reportedly told his close friends that he is thrilled by their interest and is keen on the deal. The presence of his compatriot Dominik Szobozlai is another factor that has drawn him to the Merseysiders, per the report.

Ad

Trending

If Milos Kerkez ends up signing for Liverpool, he may have to fight with Andy Robertson for minutes. Meanwhile, Arne Slot will reportedly look to revamp the Reds' defense over the summer with the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold uncertain. While Kerkez could help reinforce their defense, the arrival of a new right-back and a centre-back appears imperative this summer.

Real Madrid closing in on deal to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for free this summer: Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Source: Getty

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have sent their official offer to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for free this summer. The discussions are underway, with all parties confident about closing the deal. The Englishman is currently in the final six months of his contract at Anfield with the deal set to end in June 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The transfer does not come as a surprise, as Real Madrid have been eyeing the English defender for a while now. As per Romano, Los Blancos are not offering Alexander-Arnold a salary beyond their usual cap.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Liverpool academy product who's made 349 appearances for the Reds' senior team, contributing 22 goals and 87 assists. He has led his boyhood side to eight titles, including one UEFA Champions League and a Premier League. The Englishman's departure from Anfield will mark the end of an era for the club and the player.

Ad

Due to Dani Carvajal's season-ending injury, Los Blancos have been struggling to reinforce the right-back position this season.

While Fede Valverde's versatility covered up the position temporarily, Alexander-Arnold's arrival will be a major boost for the Madrid backline. Moreover, with Carvajal having turned 33 in January, the Englishman is expected to become a regular starter for the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback