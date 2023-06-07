Premier League forward reaches agreement with Al-Ittihad over move to join Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante: Reports 

Saudi giants Al-Ittihad are reportedly set to add to the signings of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante by signing Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Saudi Pro League champions have agreed terms with Traore over a move. The Spaniard looks set to become the latest high-profile name to arrive at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Al-Ittihad have already sealed the signing of Real Madrid icon Benzema. The Frenchman is joining Al-Numoor on a three-year deal when his contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of this month.

The French striker is set to be joined by his compatriot Kante. The Chelsea midfielder's contract with the Blues expires at the end of this month. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Frenchman has agreed a deal in principle with the Saudi giants.

Traore looks to be the next arrival at Al-Ittihad as they continue to make waves in the summer transfer window. The Spaniard's contract with Wolves expires at the end of this month and he is expected to sign a deal with Al-Numoor in the next 48 hours.

The versatile winger has scored three goals and contributed two assists in 40 games across competitions this season. The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at La Liga giants Barcelona but failed to secure a permanent deal.

Al-Ittihad welcome Benzema to the Saudi Pro League champions

The Real Madrid icon was welcomed by his new Saudi club.

Al-Ittihad have sealed the signing of the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema. The French forward becomes the latest blockbuster name to arrive in Saudi football. He follows in the footsteps of his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for title rivals Al-Nassr.

The Saudi champions have welcomed the Frenchman to the club with an Instagram post. It includes a montage of his most iconic moments at the Santiago Bernabeu and is captioned:

"Benzema is here. A new tiger will roar. Welcome to Ittihad."

The 35-year-old has been in superb form this season, scoring 31 goals in 43 games across competitions. He joins Al-Ittihad as a five-time Champions League winner and a four-time La Liga champion.

It is a massive coup for Nuno Espirito Santo's side as they look to push on following their title triumph this season. They finished the campaign with a five-point lead over Al-Nassr.

Benzema is set to go toe-to-toe with his former ally Ronaldo next season. The legendary duo could ignite one of the most intriguing rivalries in Saudi football as both will be eager to be the Middle Eastern league's top attacker.

