Premier League giants contact PSG over loan deal to sign Kylian Mbappe: Report

Liverpool have contacted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a one-year loan deal for Kylian Mbappe in a sensational move, according to Mirror.

Mbappe looks set to leave the French giants this summer. A move away from Paris became more imminent after the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was left out of the team's pre-season squad for the Japan tour.

Clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and more have been linked with a move for the talismanic attacker. The Reds have now entered the race for the superstar forward, albeit for a loan deal.

Kylian Mbappe has previously expressed his appreciation for the Merseysiders, as he talked about having a conversation with Jurgen Klopp last year:

"We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her! It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco, I met them. It's a big club."

While Liverpool are interested, their absence from the UEFA Champions League this season could be a big blow to the team's pursuit of one of the best attackers in the world. Klopp's side finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will play in the UEFA Europa League this term as a result of that.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal were also interested in Mbappe and made a crazy £259 million transfer offer to PSG and offered €700 million per year in salaries to the player. Mbappe, however, rejected the offer.

Kylian Mbappe recently called PSG a 'divisive club'

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG back in 2017 from AS Monaco and has since been a magnificent player for the Parisians. He has so far made 260 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants across competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

He is the Parisian club's all-time top scorer as well. Despite his accolades, Mbappe has often faced criticism for the club's lack of success in the UEFA Champions League. Speaking on the matter, the leading forward recently said:

"We are in a consumer society, where 'It's good, but do again'. I think playing at Paris Saint-Germain doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course, it attracts gossip, but it doesn't bother me because I know what I'm doing and how I do it."

The words didn't sit well with the PSG hierarchy as the club's president Nassr Al-Khelaifi, along with a few members of the first team, reportedly took issues with the comments. Nevertheless, the number 7 looks set to leave the Ligue 1 giants in the summer.