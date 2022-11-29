Premier League giants willing to offer €20m-per-season salary to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos: Reports

Manchester City are willing to offer a €20 million-per-season net salary to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos at the end of the season, as per El Nacional.

The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Club president Florentino Perez is willing to renew Kroos' deal, but on the same salary and for just one season.

He would want to renew Kroos' contract on a yearly basis based on his performances for the club. Luka Modric is on a similar agreement, and the same was pitched to Sergio Ramos before he left Los Blancos. Kroos is set to turn 33 in January and is fast approaching the twilight of his playing days.

For now, however, he has shown that he has what it takes to lead Real Madrid's midfield. Kroos has scored once and assisted four times in 18 games across competitions this campaign.

He has retired from the national team to focus solely on club football and as a result, is not with Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A move to the Premier League could inject new blood into his playing career.

If Real Madrid stick to their plan of wanting to renew his contract on a yearly basis, then Kroos could experience insecurity with regards to his future. City, on the other hand, are reportedly open to offering him a three-year contract.

This would see him earn roughly €60 million net in wages and have the security of being at a top club until the age of 36. Manager Pep Guardiola is familiar with what Kroos brings to the table.

He played 51 games under the Spanish tactician at Bayern Munich in the 2013-14 campaign, winning the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup with him.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan?

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Manchester Evening News), Barcelona are dreaming of signing Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan.

His current contract situation has piqued their interest, with the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the final year of his deal at the Etihad. If Gundogan (32) does leave Guardiola's side, Kroos could be a fine replacement for him in the Cityzens' squad.

They both have a similar age profile and specialize in keeping possession in the center of the park with distinction. It remains to be seen if Kroos will be open to playing in the Premier League.

He is reportedly happy in Madrid and Real Madrid want to retain him, albeit on an initial short-term deal.

