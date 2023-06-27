Premier League giants willing to spend €250 million in attempt to beat Real Madrid and sign Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are reportedly prepared to shell out over €250 million to sign Real Madrid target and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Per journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin, PSG want €250 million in fixed fee and €50 million in bonuses for Kylian Mbappe this summer. He further added that Madrid are not willing to go beyond €200 million in direct fee and €20 million in add-ons.

While Los Blancos are supposedly a little short, FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir has claimed that Liverpool are willing to pay the full asking price. As per Kirdemir, the Reds are prepared to shell out close to €300 million (in total) to get sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Radio MARCA, Kirdemir claimed:

“Liverpool is competing with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappé, that fortune he speaks of would be around 300 million.”

The 24-year-old’s future is in the air after he told PSG that he would not be renewing his contract, meaning he would be free to leave the club next summer. As per multiple sources, Les Parisiens are not prepared to lose him for free and would rather sell him this summer.

Real Madrid and Liverpool were both credited with an interest in Kylian Mbappe last summer before the player ultimately decided to renew with the Parisians. It will be interesting to see if they are successful in luring the player away from Paris this time around.

Real Madrid winger will reportedly ask to leave if Kylian Mbappe arrives

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Real Madrid ace Rodrygo Goes will ask to leave the club if Los Blancos sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

It has been claimed that the Brazilian attacker believes that he would not remain as integral to the team as he currently is if Mbappe signs. Rodrygo has reportedly thought about the scenario and has asked the club to grant him permission to talk to prospective suitors.

Rodrygo, who operates on the right wing, has become an integral player under Carlo Ancelotti. Since signing for the club in July 2019, he has featured in 165 games in all competitions, scoring 37 times and claiming 32 assists. As per Transfermarkt, the player, whose contract expires in June 2025, is currently valued at a whopping €100 million.

