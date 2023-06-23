Premier League manager considering big-money move to take over as Al-Hilal head coach: Reports 

Fulham manager Marco Silva is reportedly considering leaving the Premier League for Al Hilal. His contract has a release clause, and the Saudi Arabian side can activate it.

As per a report in iNews, Silva is mulling over his future at Fulham and is considering an exit this summer. He has a £6 million exit clause this summer and is in the final 12 months of his deal at Craven Cottage.

Al Hilal are on the hunt for a manager after Ramón Díaz left the club in May. They finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season and are now looking to get back into the title picture next term.

Silva is earmarked as the top candidate right now after he guided Fulham to a 10th-placed finish and was just a point behind the club's best-ever tally in Premier League history.

The Saudi Pro League has been attracting big players from Europe after getting Cristiano Ronaldo last season. They have officially signed N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema already and are now working to get more.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville want Premier League to block Saudi Pro League moves

Jamie Carragher is not a fan of Bernardo Silva's reported move to the Saudi Pro League and took to Twitter to voice his opinion. He claimed that he was worried about top players getting lured away to the Middle East.

He tweeted:

"Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years! I wasn't worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30's, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer. Saudi have taken over Golf, the big Boxing fights & now they want to take over football!! This sports washing needs to be stopped!"

When a fan commented on Premier League doing the same to other European League, Carragher replied:

"It's not the premier league it's football in general. My debate with Guillem was about Real Madrid & Barcelona complaining about the PL having more money, when they've taken our players for years!! Bellingham has just gone there for over 100M."

Gary Neville has also been commenting on Premier League players moving to the Saudi Pro League and called for the FA to block such transfers.

